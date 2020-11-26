Randeep Hooda Remembers The Dog Squad That Helped Out In The Mumbai Terror Attacks

Randeep Hooda, who was last seen alongside Chris Hemsworth in the 2020’s Sam Hargrave’s Netflix Original Film, Extraction, paid tribute to the Police dog squad that detected various forms of explosives during the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Blasts on its 12-year-anniversary. The post that can be seen below is essentially a list of all the K9 officers that formed the Mumbai bomb blast dog squad. While during the Mumbai Terror attacks, some were stationed at the Oberoi Trident hotel, some of the K9 officers were sniffing out explosives from the Taj Mahal Palace. Other members of the police dog squad were stationed in places such as Leopold Café, The Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station and Cama Hospital.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz Embrace New Normal, Begin Virtual Script Reading

Here is the video that was shared by Randeep Hooda, marking the 12th Anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai bomb blasts:

About the 26/11 Mumbai Blast:

Also Read: Randeep Hooda Introduces Professor Jyani As Part Of #HeroesWithoutMakeUp Initiative

The 26/11 Mumbai Bomb blasts had occurred over the course of four days in various parts of the city. The four-day-long ordeal was conducted by the Islamic extremist group, Lashkar E Taiba. The terrorist organizations had set up bases in five locations around the South Bombay area. Within the course of 96 hours that followed, the Mumbai police force spotted and shot down nine out of ten terrorists on sight. The only extremist that was caught alive, Ajmal Amir Kasab, was given a death sentence by hanging. Kasab was executed on 21st November 2012. Today marks the 12th year since the incident that the nation cannot possibly forget.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda Calls Himself 'most Unsuitable Boy' As He Shares Throwback Pic From Sets

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen as Saju Rav in Sam Hargrave’s Netflix original film, Extraction. Extraction also features Thor star Chris Hemsworth. Extraction is laced with memorable performances by the likes of Golshifeth Farahani, Rudraksh Jaiswal and Priyanshu Painyuli. Extraction also has scenes performed by the likes of Stranger Things star David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi and Sam Hargrave himself. Randeep Hooda will be next seen opposite Ileana D’Cruz in Unfair N Lovely, Opposite Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Sai Kabir’s directorial, Mard. Hooda is rumored to be a part of few other projects as well, but nothing else has been confirmed as yet.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz Wrap Up 'Unfair And Lovely' Schedule, Share Memories

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.