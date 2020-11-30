Randeep Hooda Watches A Play At An Already Housefull Prithvi Theatre; Shares Pic

Randeep Hooda, who was last seen opposite Avengers: Endgame star Chris Hemsworth in Sam Hargrave’s Extraction, attended a play at the Juhu-based Prithvi Theatre last night. The theatre, which was constructed and opened in 1978, was closed for months due to the ongoing pandemic situation. In the most recent picture on Randeep Hooda's Instagram account, the actor clicked a picture of him at the famous theatre and managed to include the House Full signboard into the frame. Randeep Hooda could be seen wearing a blue jacket, a black T-shirt, and a plain yet elegant cap.

Here is the image for all to see:

Here are some more pictures from Randeep Hooda's Instagram:

Prithvi Theatre, one of the most well-known landmarks in the suburban area of Juhu, was the brainchild of the late Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kapoor. The now-well-known Juhu-based establishment was constructed in the memory of the head honcho of the Kapoor family, Prithviraj Kapoor.

Prithvi Theatre got its name from Prithvi Theatres, a traveling theatre company founded by Shri Prithviraj Kapoor. The company in question was incorporated in 1944 and was operational for sixteen years. It had to close down in the last few weeks of March post the announcement of the Nationwide lockdown. Prithvi Theatre re-opened on the 15th of November as the city entered a new phase of the unlocking process. Over the course of the past seven and a half months, a majority of Prithvi theatre events were happening online.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen as Saju Rav in Sam Hargrave’s Netflix original film, Extraction. Extraction also features Thor star Chris Hemsworth. Extraction is laced with memorable performances by the likes of Golshifeth Farahani, Rudraksh Jaiswal and Priyanshu Painyuli. Extraction also has scenes performed by the likes of Stranger Things star David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi and director Sam Hargrave himself.

Hooda was also seen playing a significant role in Imtiaz Ali's 2020 version of his classic, Love Aaj Kal. Randeep Hooda will be next seen opposite Ileana D’Cruz in Unfair N Lovely, with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Sai Kabir’s directorial, Mard. Hooda is rumoured to be a part of few other projects as well, but nothing else has been confirmed as yet.

