Randeep Hooda Calls Himself 'most Unsuitable Boy' As He Shares Throwback Pic From Sets

Actor Randeep Hooda who is in Haryana these days shooting for his next rom-com Unfair & Lovely with Ileana D’Cruz looked back at his days in An Unsuitable Boy. The actor shared a throwback picture from the sets of the series An Unsuitable Boy. The actor who is seen playing the role of Billy Irani in the series can be seen flaunting his chiseled body.

Randeep Hooda shares a throwback picture from An Unsuitable Boy set

The picture, which seems to be a still from the series showed the actor inside the swimming pool while staring at the camera. Donning mustaches, the actor grabbed the attention of all with his fit body. While captioning the post, the actor called himself, “most unsuitable boy.” Several fans of the actor were quick enough to praise his body and acting skills in the series. One of the users wrote that he is the most handsome Haryanavi boy. Another user who was flawed by the acting skills of Randeep in the series wrote that all his fans admired the effortless work he did. A third user chimed in and called him his ‘inspiration.” Another follower wrote that he is the most perfect and hot actor in Bollywood.

The series is an adaptation of Vikram Seth’s classic novel and also stars Ishaan Khatter and Tabu in the lead roles. The story of A Suitable Boy focuses on the lives of two youngsters seeking personal freedom in a nation experiencing its first flush of independence in the wake of Partition. The attempts of Lata Mehra’s (played by Tanya Maniktala) mother to find a groom for her run parallel to the love affair of Maan Kapoor (Ishaan Khatter) with an older woman, courtesan Saeeda bai (Tabu). In the backdrop is a nation in political and social churn.

Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda is shooting in Haryana with Ileana for their next. Unfair & Lovely will be directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. Reportedly the actor is on a 20-day schedule in Karnal. Ahead of the shoot, the co-stars held a virtual script-reading session. Sharing details of the session and pictures, Ileana wrote: “Virtual Script readings be like...New Normal, new experiences, but the same old excitement & thrill at the start of something new!” One of the pictures showed Ileana and Randeep sharing a joke, while another had them serious and deep into the reading session.

(Image credit: Randeep Hooda/ Instagram)

