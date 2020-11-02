Randeep Hooda Extends Wishes On Haryana Day, Says 'help People Of Your Village'

Actor Randeep Hooda who recently jetted off to Karnal in Haryana to kick off the 20-day schedule of his upcoming rom-com, Unfair & Lovely, shared a video on social media while extending his wishes on Haryana Day. The actor who hails from the same state, uploaded a video on social media while wishing the people in his native language. In the video, the actor spoke about uplifting the state by doing something for it like planting more trees, helping the children, and many more.

Randeep Hooda's wishes on Haryana Day

The video starts with the Kick actor wishing the people and explaining his desires to make Haryana more recognizing on the bigger platform. He said, “there is something that has been bothering me for a very long time. I have seen people going out to work in big cities from Haryana, but they are not doing sufficient for their village. So it's my request to all those young people, to kindly do their small bit in helping the people of your village.”

He further spoke about his initiative of growing trees in his hometown Jassia in Rohtak district of Haryana. Talking about the same, he said, “I have decided to grow trees in Jassia because I find there is less greenery in the entire Haryana state, and because of that there is less rainfall which has affected the soil and the crops. So I will plant saplings in the village and hire a person to look after it and help him as well to secure his future.”

Unfair & Lovely will be directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. Reportedly the actor is on a 20-day schedule in Karnal. Ahead of the shoot, the co-stars held a virtual script-reading session. Sharing details of the session and pictures, Ileana wrote: “Virtual Script readings be like...New Normal, new experiences, but the same old excitement & thrill at the start of something new!” One of the pictures showed Ileana and Randeep sharing a joke, while another had them serious and deep into the reading session.

Before commencing the shooting of the film, Randeep who is extra cautious towards his health and fitness routine took all safety measures to prevent himself from falling prey to the coronavirus disease. Recently, Randeep’s sister Anjali Hooda who is Internal Medicine Doctor Metabolic & Functional Medicine shared a picture of the actor on social media while taking immunity boosters.

