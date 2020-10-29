Randeep Hooda Gets 'immunity Boosters' Injected While Prepping For 'Unfair & Lovely'

Randeep Hooda who has begun with the preparations for his upcoming film Unfair & Lovely alongside Illena D’Cruz is taking immunity boosters before the commencement of the shooting. The actor who is extra cautious towards his health and fitness routine is taking all safety measures to prevent himself from falling prey to the coronavirus disease. Recently, Randeep’s sister Anjali Hooda who is Internal Medicine Doctor Metabolic & Functional Medicine shared a picture of the actor on social media.

In the picture, the Sultan actor can be seen sitting while getting the immunity boosters are easily injected into his body through a cannula. With one end connected to the bottle of the immunity boosters while the other one attached to his veins, the actor can be seen sitting coolly while flaunting his biceps. While captioning the post, Anjali wrote, “Preparing for the shoot. Immunity boost in progress.”

Going by the picture, it seems that the actor is working really hard on his body and is going to pass every hurdle that might between his work with utmost sincerity and passion. Apart from getting the immunity boosters, Randeep gave a glimpse of his virtual reading session with co-star, Ileana where both can be seen all smiles while connecting over a video call. While captioning the post, the actor tried to find happiness over visual script readings and wrote that this might be a new experience but the excitement of doing a film will always be like old ones.

Before commencing the shooting of his film, Randeep underwent a COVID-19 test before beginning for their film post lockdown. Sharing a picture of himself during his swab test, he wrote, “Precaution is better than cure. Going to shoot so got Corona tested! Hope it all goes well#UnfairAndLovely #covid_19''. Meanwhile, the film will reportedly go on the floors in November while it will be released in 2021.

