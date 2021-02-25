Randeep Hooda Shares BTS Photo From 'Do Lafzon Ki Kahani' In Throwback Thursday Post

Actor Randeep Hooda took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from the sets of his 2016-released film, Do Lafzo Ki Kahani on Thursday, February 25. In the photo shared by him, Randeep appears alongside co-star Kajal Aggarwal. The picture was clicked while the duo was filming a pool sequence for the romantic drama film.

Randeep Hooda’s throwback Thursday photo

Randeep’s makeup artist can be seen fixing the Jism 2 actor’s makeup, with jovial co-star Kajal striking a funny pose for the camera. The picture was reposted by Randeep from his makeup artist’s profile, who while sharing the picture expressed, “Do luvzon ki Kahani .. when u do touch ups in the pool ðŸ˜‚.. had the whole crew cracking up at my spontaneity â˜ºï¸.. continuity before comfort .. my first project as a special effects artist”. Take a look at it below:

Upon seeing the post, fans of the actor spammed his comment section with heart emoticons. A user also expressed that Do Lafzo Ki Kahani was the ‘Best Movie’ ever. Check out the fans reaction here:

Directed by Girish Dhamija, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani was the remake of the 2011 Korean film titled, Always. The premise of the film revolves around the life of a boxer Sooraj. While dealing with his awful past, his path crosses with Jenny, a girl with visual impairment. Love bloom between the two, however, the problem arises when they uncover each other’s past.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Randeep along with Urvashi Rautela are currently shooting their upcoming web show ‘Inspector Avinash’ in Uttar Pradesh. On, February 13, the actor got an opportunity to meet UP’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. As reported by PTI, the team during their meeting discussed their shooting schedule with the Chief Minister.

In return, Yogi Adityanath reportedly assured the makers of full support for a ‘hassle-free shoot. The plot of this upcoming crime show chronicles the success stories of UP’s Special Task Force. It narrates the life of Inspector Avinash, who has been credited for solving high profile cases in the state. Previously, Randeep also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the show. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

