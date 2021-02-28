Randeep Hooda Enjoys Shooting For 'Inspector Avinash' In Ayodhya, Shares Glimpses From Set

Actor Randeep Hooda who is set to play a cop in his upcoming web series Inspector Avinash recently treated fans with an amazing picture from the sets of the series. The show is currently being shot in UP and the actor shared his fierce cop look while shooting at the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya. Donning a police uniform with bog mustaches and sunglasses, the actor looks like a fierce cop while striking a pose standing on the boat.

Randeep Hooda shoots for next in Ayodhya

He captioned the boomerang video and wrote, “Saryu river, Ayodhya, #inspectoravinash #incredibleindia.” Inspector Avinash is a cop thriller film that is based on the real-life story of police officer Avinash Mishra. Inspector Avinash's cast features Urvashi Rautela in the lead role opposite him. The film will be produced by Jio Studios and Gold Mountain Pictures. The film was supposed to release in 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor who is quite active on social media has been frequently seen updating fans about his life on shooting sets. Randeep’s makeup artist Renuka Pillai took to Instagram and shared a picture of the actor posing with his entire team while standing on the ghats of the river. She captioned the post and informed, “Gagra river .. Ayodhya. Day off .. team Hooda #inspectoravinash 😊photo credits #rajnieshduggall.”

Read: Randeep Hooda Shares BTS Photo From 'Do Lafzon Ki Kahani' In Throwback Thursday Post

Read: Randeep Hooda Shares Pictures Of Scenery From The Sets Of 'Inspector Avinash' In UP

Earlier, Randeep took active participation in the ‘Pawri’ that means ‘Party’ trend where he shared a video on Instagram with his Inspector Avinash crew. He panned his camera from his cinematographers to some children at a school and enjoyed the 'Pawri' with them. He said, ''This is me, these are my people, and we're having a pawri at the shoot" He referred to Yashraj Mukhate's video made on Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen’s video of doing ‘Pawri’ with her gang on her social media.

Read: Randeep Hooda Looks Dapper As He Shares A Glimpse Of His 'Equestrian Life'

Read: Randeep Hooda Says He Is 'waiting For Bae', Shares Monochromatic Photo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.