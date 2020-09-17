Randeep Hooda Celebrates 12 Years Of 'Rubaru' With Throwback Thursday Picture

Randeep Hooda recently took to Instagram to share a picture on the occasion of his movie Rubaru completing 12 years of its release. The actor shared a poster with stills of the lead actors Randeep Hooda and Shaheena Goswami. The poster also has a text written on it. It read, “12 years of Rubaru… For Now…& Forever”.

Randeep Hooda shared the poster with the caption, “12 Years of Rubaru @rajshrifilms #LoveStories #Love #ThrowbackThursday”. Fans in huge numbers appreciated Randeep Hooda for the film and his look in the movie. One of the users also complimented his transformation and said, “He is getting younger”. Take a look at Randeep Hooda’s Instagram picture.

Also Read| Randeep Hooda on leg surgery: 'Relationship with plates & screws, sadly came to an end'

Also Read| Randeep Hooda shares an adorable birthday wish for the ‘two cutie children of his life’

About Rubaru

Rubaru is directed by debutant director Arjun Bali. Filmed in Hindi, the film revolves around the relationship between a live-in couple caught amidst their busy professional careers. The film stars actors Randeep Hooda and Shahana Goswami in the leading roles. Rati Agnihotri, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Jayant Kriplani play the supporting roles. This movie is an adaptation of Junger's film If Only (2004).

Also Read| Randeep Hooda's 'John Day' completes 7 years, actor pens popular dialogue from film

Randeep Hooda resumes work amid ongoing pandemic

In the recent past, Randeep Hooda posted a picture of him from the dubbing studio. The actor was seen donning a black t-shirt and he was supposedly in the middle of a dubbing session. Randeep Hooda captioned the post as, "Grateful to be back at work ðŸ™ðŸ½". His hashtag also indicated that he was in the dubbing studio for his movie Radhe.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is an upcoming film starring Salman Khan. This film was supposed to release on Eid this year but could not, due to the novel coronavirus. It was reported by Free Press Journal that this movie is a remake of a Korean film called The Outlaws. Salman Khan will reportedly be seen essaying the role of a cop in this film.

The Outlaws released in 2017 and starred Ma Dong-Seok, Yoon Kye-sang, and Jo Jae-Yoon in pivotal roles. Directed by Kang Yoon-sung, this film was a crime action drama that is based on a real incident. The story revolves around a detective based in Seoul who attempts to keep peace while two gangs fight over a neighbourhood.

Also Read| Randeep Hooda resumes work on 'Radhe,' shares picture from dubbing session

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.