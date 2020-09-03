Randeep Hooda Shares An Adorable Birthday Wish For The ‘two Cutie Children Of His Life’

Extraction actor Randeep Hooda took to Instagram on Thursday, September 03, 2020, to share an adorable birthday post for the ‘two cutie children of his life’. Along with the post, the actor also penned a sweet birthday note for them, showering all good wishes and blessings. Fans have also shared their heartfelt birthday wishes for them.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep shared a sweet birthday post for his mother, Asha Hooda and his niece. The actor shared a black and white collage in the first picture consist of him and his niece. In the post, Randeep seems to be teaching his niece how to horse ride.

The duo can also be seen all smiles to the camera. In the second picture, Randeep can be seen posing with his mom on the couch. In the picture, Asha can be seen sweetly smiling at the camera while Randeep goes on to give a funny facial expression.

Along with the post, Randeep also penned a sweet note for the two of them. He wrote, “Happy birthday Sana and mumma.. the 2 cutie children in my life who happen to be born on the same day, my niece and my mom… missing my jungle buddies (and also my riding protegeðŸ˜œ) @hooda_asha”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans went on to comment on all things nice. The post received several likes and positive comments from netizens. Some of the fans went on to wish the duo with sweet and happy notes, while some praised the actor and the picture. One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday to gorgeous ppl!” while the other one wrote, “Big fan of u Sir . Waiting for your next film”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor goes on to share several other pictures, videos, stories and more on his social media handle, giving fans a glimpse on how he spends his day. Apart from this post, the actor shared another picture of him striking a stunning pose leaving fans speechless. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Joe and Anthony Russo’s Extraction. The film also starred Chris Hemsworth, Bryon Lerum and Ryder Lerum in lead roles. The movie garnered heaps of praise for its acting skills and storyline. He will next be seen in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

