Randeep Hooda Resumes Work On 'Radhe,' Shares Picture From Dubbing Session

Actor Randeep Hooda who recently underwent ankle surgery has resumed work amid the ongoing pandemic. The actor recently shared a picture on Instagram where he can be seen dubbing for his upcoming film Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai. In the picture, which is from the dubbing studio, the actor can be seen donning the headphones while dubbing for his role as the main antagonist.

Randeep Hooda resumes work on Radhe

While captioning the post, he wrote that he is grateful to be back at work after a long time. Randeep Hooda, who was last seen in Extraction, was shooting for a film opposite Ileana D' Cruz when the lockdown was announced. According to a source of Mumbai Mirror, after shooting for the premiere of Bigg Boss, Salman will resume the final schedule of the upcoming film which was earlier slated to hit the theatres around Eid this year.

The source informed that the last leg of the schedule is a short one probably of 10-12 days at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. The shot also includes a song featuring Salman and his leading lady, Disha Patani. At last, the source added that the antagonist, Randeep Hooda along with Jackie Shroff, who has a strong supporting role, will also be a part of this schedule.

Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai is said to be the remake of the South Korean film Veteran. It will be directed by Prabhudheva who is expected to return to Mumbai for resuming the shoot. Meanwhile, Randeep is recuperating from leg surgery, which he underwent at the Breach Candy Hospital on August 20. Randeep’s father issued a statement and thanked all his fans and well-wishers for pouring in their love for the actor. His father informed that the actor is recovering from the surgery. The actor was tested for coronavirus before he underwent surgery. While Randeep Hooda's surgery went successful, he would need a few more days to fully recover. Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda recently turned 44 years old, on August 20, 2020. The actor celebrated the special day with only his close friends and family following COVID-19 guidelines.

