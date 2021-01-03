Randeep Hooda cherishes iconic projects in 2020 with video, expresses 'gratitude' to fans

After ringing in the New Year, actor Randeep Hooda took to Instagram and looked back at all the iconic roles he has portrayed in 2020. The video showed his role in the popular Hollywood film Extraction opposite star Chris Hemsworth. Apart from this, the video also showed all the new projects of the new actor including his upcoming film Unfair and Lovely where he will be seen playing the lead opposite actress Ileana D’Cruz.

Randeep Hooda looks back at his projects in 2020

The clip showed several stills of the two stars together on the set having a great time with the director Balwinder Singh Janjua. The actor even shared some stills from his film with Imtiaz Ali and all the dubbing sessions that he had for the film Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai while adopted the new normal. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Extracting some moments from the year that was! Gratitude.”

An environmentalist and a wildlife conserver, Randeep Hooda is often seen expressing his thoughts and opinions about conserving the environment. Earlier, the Jism 2 actor highlighted the importance of preserving biodiversity and creating awareness around it. Randeep who has been vocal about several environmental issues in the past addressed the issue of deforestation during a conversation with Hindustan Times. According to him, deforestation is an alarming issue that needs to be addressed immediately. While talking about the same, Randeep said that people need to understand the importance of having all these different creatures that they share the planet with, the importance of them in the way that even if one of these goes missing, it has a negative impact on the other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is all set to make his digital debut with a Jio Studios and Gold Mountain Pictures project. The actor will feature in and as Inspector Avinash, which will be based on Avinash Mishra’s life and directed by Neerraj Pathak. It is a cop thriller based on the real-life of super cop Avinash Mishra and Hooda plays the titular role in the movie, marking his digital debut. The show will be helmed by Neerraj Pathak, who is also producing it along with Krishan Chowdhary.

