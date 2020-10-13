Randeep Hooda Wraps Up Shooting For 'Radhe', Shares Glimpses Of 'new Normal'

On October 13, Randeep Hooda took to Instagram and announced the wrap up of his upcoming outing, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Randeep shared two pictures that gave a glimpse of the 'new normal'. In the first photo, the actor posed for a selfie with his black coat. Adding a fun remark, Randeep wrote 'Good bye dude' in his caption.

The other photo showed how Hooda travelled in his car with a protective curtain amid pandemic. He gave a glimpse of the new normal and how shoots had changed post-COVID, and the kind of precautions that were being taken to ensure safety. 'It's a wrap..Good bye dude! Swipe for a glimpse of the new normal. #Radhe #ShootingIife #NewNormal' read Randeep's caption.

Randeep Hooda wraps up shooting for Radhe

Recently, Disha Patani also took to Instagram and announced the wrap up of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor shared a picture with her girl gang and made the announcement. The caption on her post read,' #radhe packup thank you my lovely team for being the best ever #girlpower.' In the photo, Disha posed for a selfie with four other girls.

It was in December 2019 when Disha posted a picture with her Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai crew when they kick-started the shooting of the film. However, the shoot was put to a halt due to the pandemic. Recently, the team of Radhe resumed shooting after a break of more than six months. Randeep Hooda, who recently underwent knee surgery, resumed shooting for the film a few days back. He had shared a picture of himself when he resumed dubbing with the caption, 'Grateful to be back at work'.

The movie is touted to be the remake of a South Korean film titled Veteran. The film will be directed by Prabhu Deva and will also star Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role. The movie is produced under the banners of Reel Life Production Private Limited, Sohail Khan Productions and Salman Khan Films. Apart from Radhe, Randeep will also be seen in a quirky comedy opposite Ileana D'Cruz and another new-age love story titled Mard.

