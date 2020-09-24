Randeep Hooda's 'Dream Girl' Is Pregnant; Says Baby Will Be A 'Champion Like Mama'

Randeep Hooda's 'Dream Girl' is having a baby and will be welcoming the newborn in May 2021. Besides being popular for his mettle as an actor, Hooda is also known for his love for horses and equestrianism. The horse, who won him the silver meddle at 2019's National Equestrian Championship (NEC), is expecting a baby and the Extraction actor couldn't get any happier.

Randeep is sure that Dream Girl's baby will turn out to be a 'Champion'

Earlier this morning, i.e. September 24, Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram handle to share a piece of good news with his fans. The ardent horse rider revealed that the female horse who helped him win the silver meddle at NEC, Dream Girl is pregnant and that they will be welcoming the newborn in May, next year. Sharing a streak of pictures with his beloved horse, Hooda expressed that he is sure that the baby will turn out to be a 'champion', just like his mother.

Furthermore, the 44-year-old also gave fans a sneak-peek into Dream Girl's sonography to announce the good news. Sharing a couple of glimpses from his fun times with the horse, Hooda rejoiced as he wrote, "We are having a baby May 2021 .. I’m sure he/she will turn out a champion just like mama Dream Girl (sic)".

Check out his IG post below:

For the unversed, Randeep Hooda owns five horses, namely Ranji, Johnny Walker, Simply Supreme, Rommel, and Atilla. Not so long ago, Hooda also shared a heartfelt note for his one-eyed horse Ranji on Instagram. Along with sharing an adorable picture with him, Hooda also expressed how Ranji taught him to not take disabilities as a 'roadblock'.

An excerpt from the Sarbjit actor's extensive IG post read, "Ranji (like the great Ranjit Singh coz he’s one eyed) taught me how to not take disability as a road block & be brave & in the later years how to deal with a setbacks (got laminitis a deadly disease) still has that undying spirit".

Take a look:

Meanwhile, check out pictures of Randeep Hooda with Dream Girl from the National Equestrian Championship, 2019 here:

