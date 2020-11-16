Randeep Hooda Congratulates Chris Hemsworth For Winning People's Choice Award 2020

Versatile actor Randeep Hooda, who made his Hollywood debut with the film Extraction, recently congratulated his co-actor, Chris Hemsworth, for winning the People’s Choice Awards for the action movie star of 2020. Randeep shared a still from the film where Chris can be seen smeared in blood and holding a gun to fight back. Apart from the still, the picture also mentioned the award won by the great actor.

Randeep Hooda congratulates Chris Hemsworth

The Kick actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of the actor and congratulated him for the victory. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Congratulations mate @chrishemsworth 👊 #TheActionMovieStar of the year...Well deserved !!” Other than that, the movie received several nominations including; Best movie of 2020, Best Action movie 2020, and Male movie star 2020. Earlier in October, Randeep had shared a video on Instagram and also urged his fans to vote for the movie and his beloved co-star.

In an earlier interview with PTI, the actor spoke lengths about his experience of playing the role of Saju in the film. The actor even confessed that he loved being part of an out-and-out action movie and is open to similar international projects in the future.“My character, as they say, is the wrecking ball. He is responsible for Chris and other characters’ involvement. His people don’t have the money so he feels that we will just give them the job and when it’s time to pay, he will just whack them out and take the boy home. But it turns out that Rake is a tough Aussie and you cannot get past that.”

The story of the film Extraction revolves around a black-market mercenary who has nothing to lose is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible. The film directed by Sam Hargrave, also features Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Pankaj Tripathi, Golshifteh Farahani, David Harbour, and Priyanshu Painyuli in key roles.

