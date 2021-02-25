Randeep Hooda Shares Pictures Of Scenery From The Sets Of 'Inspector Avinash' In UP

Actor Randeep Hooda who is currently shooting for his upcoming web series Inspector Avinash took to his Instagram story to share pictures from the sets of the show. During his shoot, he took some time out to click pictures of the scenery around the set. He uploaded pictures of the scenery which included sunrise, jungle, broken walls and monuments and many more. He also added a caption in the picture and wrote, "Morning shoot in the ever romantic #UttarPradesh #InspectorAvinash". Check out the pictures clicked by the actor.

Randeep Hooda's morning shoot in Uttar Pradesh

Earlier, Randeep took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself on a horse course. He was leaning on the fence as he looked for his horse and wore all the required gear to play polo. The actor wore a red t-shirt with black pants, had his polo mallet and gloves in his hands. He also had long leather boots and a helmet on. In the caption, he wrote, "Where’s my horse". Check out the picture.

Randeep Hooda's latest web series Inspector Avinash

The web series will also feature Urvashi Rautela who will play the role of Randeep's wife. It is directed by Neerraj Pathak and produced by Jio Studios and Gold Mountain Pictures. The story will revolve around a cop in Uttar Pradesh that goes by the name Avinash Mishra.

On the work front

Randeep Hooda was last seen in Chris Hemsworth's Extraction. He played the role of Saju Rav. The Netflix movie was directed by Sam Hargrave. He will be next seen in Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai. The movie was supposed to release in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

On the other hand, he will also play the lead role in Unfair and Lovely. The movie will also feature Ileana D'cruz and will be directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and produced by Sony Pictures Film. The film will revolve around the obsession of Indians with fair skin. It is a social comedy film that wrapped up the shoot in November last year. The release date hasn't been announced yet.

