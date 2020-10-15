Randeep Hooda Showcases 'wildlife Photography' With Pic Of Cub 'Running Into Mama’s Arms'

Randeep Hooda is a huge animal lover and his social media handles are proof of the same. The actor enjoys wildlife photography and one can often spot him uploading pictures of various wildlife from his encounters. Hooda recently took to his social media to post a picture of a tiger cub running towards its mother. The blissful moment was captured beautifully by the actor.

Randeep Hooda posts picture of tiger running in the wild

Randeep Hooda shared an image where a tiger cub was clicked candidly as he ran towards the arms of the mother tiger. While the tigress wasn’t captured in the frame uploaded by Hooda, his caption suggested the same. Randeep Hooda, in the past, has taken several amazing pictures. Fans have always admired his love for wildlife photography and have praised his hobby. In this picture, a prominent personality mentioned how well Randeep Hooda timed the picture to get a perfect freeze moment for the shot. The picture as per Randeep Hooda’s post was taken at the Agarzari Buffer Zone.

Fans of the actor have gone on to praise him for his talent and have also complimented him on his skills. Fans in the past have also shown their love for another tiger picture that Randeep Hooda had captured. The picture created quite a buzz as fans simply loved the timing of the shot. Randeep Hooda has also charmed his followers on his feed with pictures of birds and scenic locations. He also posts behind the scenes shots from his films, however, most of his pictures comprise of wildlife and sceneries.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie is one of the most anticipated films and thus people are eagerly waiting to watch it. Randeep Hooda will be seen opposite Salman Khan playing a pivotal role in the film. The movie has been directed by Prabhu Deva. Randeep Hooda will be seen in yet another film titled Mard directed by Sai Kabir.

