Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda took a COVID-19 test before kick-starting shooting for his upcoming film Unfair and Lovely. He took to social media and shared a picture of himself alongside a medical professional. The latter is visible in a PPE outfit while administering the coronavirus test in the photo. Randeep Hooda revealed that he was gearing up for the shoot and hoped everything to go well.

Randeep Hooda takes COVID-19 test before kick-starting Unfair and Lovely filming

Randeep Hooda took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself while taking a COVID-19 test through his official handle on October 28, 2020, Wednesday. The actor has donned innerwear while sitting patiently on a chair. Meanwhile, a medical professional in a PPE outfit is doing the coronavirus test on him.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, Randeep Hooda revealed that he was proceeding with the shooting of Unfair and Lovely, and wished everything to go well. He penned, “Precaution is better than cure. Going to shoot so got Corona tested! Hope it all goes well. #UnfairAndLovely #covid_19 (sic)”. Check out Randeep Hooda's COVID-19 test picture on the photo-sharing platform:

Response to Randeep Hooda's COVID-19 test picture

Within a few hours of sharing the Instagram post, Randeep Hooda garnered more than 1,18,000 likes and over 270 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities shared their responses to his COVID-19 test picture. Many among them showered their love by writing how everything will be okay and wished him luck for his new movie Unfair and Lovely. Meanwhile, various people dropped a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, folded hands, and thumbs up, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to the photo of Randeep Hooda's COVID-19 test that you must check out:

Also read: Randeep Hooda Gets 'back To Contact Sport' Amid COVID-19 To Give Monday Motivation; Watch

Also read: Kirti Kulhari Shares Her 'understated Happiness' As She Travels To Dharamshala

Randeep Hooda's movies

On the work front, Randeep Hooda recently wrapped up the shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Earlier this month, he announced his new project Unfair and Lovely alongside Ileana D’Cruz in the lead role. He is all set to begin filming for Balwinder Singh Janjua-directorial.

Also read: Randeep Hooda 'excited' To Share Screen Space With Ileana D'Cruz For First Time

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra Urges His Fans To Watch THIS Movie On Netflix

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.