Randeep Hooda Introduces Professor Jyani As Part Of #HeroesWithoutMakeUp Initiative

Randeep Hooda has never shied away from helping the needy in every way he can. He was also a part of the Khalsa Aid International and provided hot meals for those affected by the Kerala floods last year. He had always made sure to do his bit to help society become a better place. Randeep Hooda is one of the latest celebrities who is contributing to the relief and rehabilitation work in the aftermath of the devastating Kerala floods.

Randeep has been in a social work mode for a while now. His social media timeline is all about images and works being done by Mumbai-based environment activist Afroz Shah to free Mumbai’s beaches of plastic waste. There have been times when he joined Afroz’s team. Hooda’s contribution to Kerala brings back memories of the work done by actor Siddharth (of Rang De Basanti fame) during the equally havoc-causing Chennai floods in 2015. Randeep was also sporting the Sikh look for a while, as he was shooting for his film, Battle of Saragarhi, being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Today, on his social media, Randeep introduced Professor Shyam Sunder Jyani. Professor Shyam Sunder Jyani, a teacher at the Government Dungar College in Bikaner, had come up with the concept of familial forestry or domesticating trees by families for conserving the environment. Jyani has also sparked a mass movement in western Rajasthan through the concept, and many more social activities.

On Instagram, Randeep captioned the post saying that we must meet the man who's love for the environment is greater than anything else. Shyam Sunder Jyani is an inspiration, he said. Randeep added saying that he first met the professor as a part of the #HeroesWithoutMakeup initiative. He presented the teaser of a video that includes the Professor’s initiative and can reach many more. He declared that the whole video was coming out tomorrow.

In 2010, Randeep and Jackky Bhagnani appeared in a charity fashion show for Khushi, Kapil Dev's NGO to improve poor communities in India. The next year, Hooda raised public awareness of chronic hunger in India. He exhibited a video to the cast and crew of Jism 2, who shared it on their social media accounts. In December 2012, he participated in an anti-suicide initiative with Imtiaz Ali, Rahul Bose, Mahesh Bhupati, and Nishikant Kamath.

