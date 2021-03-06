Randeep Hooda lauds Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag's classy knocks with tweets

It was the tale of two swashbuckling batsmen in different settings on Friday. One smashing innings was from a young cricketer in a professional encounter and the other by a retired player, who became famous for feats similar to the one displayed by the younger one earlier in the day. Rishabh Pant’s century against England in the fourth Test and Virender Sehwag’s half-century in the Road Safety World Series were the major talking points from cricket fans on Twitter and even Randeep Hooda was left awestruck.

Randeep Hooda on Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag innings

Randeep Hooda expressed his admiration for the cricketers, who both represented the Delhi Ranjhi Trophy team, by sharing some interesting lines. Sharing a photo of Pant, the actor used the proverb ‘poot ke paon palne me dekhna’ to stated that he had predicted the wicket-keeper batman’s success during the initial stage of the cricketer's career.

He also posted an image of Virender Sehwag, who is considered among the greatest cricketers to have represented India, flexing his muscles after reaching his 50, and used the lyrics of the song Tu Jaane Na from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani that read, ‘kaise bataye kyun tujhko chahe (How can I say how much I love you).’

Rishabh Pant & Virender Sehwag’s dazzling knocks

Coming into bat with India at 80/4, Rishabh Pant took his time before settling in, and built a partnership with Rohit Sharma. Supported by Washington Sundar, he let loose after scoring his 50, taking just 32 balls for the next 50 runs. A highlight out of his knock of 101 off 118 deliveries, consisting of 13 fours and 2 sixes was hitting James Amerdon for a reverse sweep shot over slips, taking India well past England’s score of 205 for a crucial lead.

Sehwag, on the other hand, turned back the clock, scoring a 20-ball 50 in the Road Safety World Series. He went on to score 80* runs off just 35 balls, with a 114-run partnership with captain and international opening partner Sachin Tendulkar to help India Legends beat Bangladesh Legends.

