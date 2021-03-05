Sachin Tendulkar Cuts & Drives In The Nets Ahead Of Return To Field In RSWS Vs Bangladesh

With batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar all set to take the field on Friday evening, the former Indian batsman hit the nets earlier in the day, giving a sneak peek into his preparations for the Road Safety World Series. The former batsman seemed to be back in the groove as he cut, hooked and swept in the nets on Friday morning. Sharing a short video of his net sessions, Tendulkar wrote that stepping on the field for India always gives him 'goosebumps.'

Stepping on the field for India always gives me goosebumps.

Looking forward to playing for our country, and spreading awareness about road safety through the #RoadSafetyWorldSeries. pic.twitter.com/ld6fnPdfCY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 5, 2021

The Master Blaster also sent Twitter into a frenzy as he shared his net session video on Friday morning. Fans couldn't keep calm as they eagerly await the return of Tendulkar on the field. Tendulkar will be leading the team of India Legends as they resume the Road Safety World Series against Bangladesh Legends on Friday evening.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

We all are very excited to see you back in action 🤩 @RSWorldSeries #RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 pic.twitter.com/0DypPQyi6f — Sachinist.com (@Sachinist) March 5, 2021

Sir.. Half Of My Life, I Thought About You More Than Anyone. I Can't Express My Feeling Today, An Emotional Night Is Waiting For Me.



Welcome Back God — Gani (@GaniNirvana) March 5, 2021

India Legends led by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar will also be featuring the likes of wicket-keeper batsman Naman Ojha, and, pacer R Vinay Kumar. Coincidentally, Pathan, Ojha, and, Vinay have announced retirement from their respective cricketing careers recently. While Naman Ojha bid adieu to the game earlier this year, Yusuf Pathan as well as Vinay Kumar hung up their boots recently.

India Legends squad for RSWS 2021

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, S Badrinath, and Vinay Kumar.

The remaining matches of the RSWS are set to be played between March 5 to March 21 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Apart from Tendulkar and Sehwag, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Muttiah Muralitharan and other legends will also be a part of the series.

Last year, the series had begun with India legends locking horns with the West Indies team. Virender Sehwag had turned back the clock as he smashed 74 runs off 57 deliveries to lead India to an easy victory. The second game saw Sri Lanka legends win a thriller against Australia as they clinched victory on the second last ball of the match. In the game between India and Sri Lanka, Irfan Pathan returned back to glory as he guided his team to a 5-wicket victory by scoring 57 runs and Munaf Patel picking 4 wickets. The last match before the series was called off was played between South Africa and Windies, with the former registering a comfortable victory by 6 wickets.

