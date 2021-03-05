Randeep Hooda Says He's Experiencing 'Friday Feels'; Shares Monochrome Picture

Actor Randeep Hooda took to Instagram on March 5 to highlight how he feels on a Friday morning. The actor shared a picture of himself in formals as he stares down all smiles wearing shades. The picture was taken in the backdrop of Versova beach, Mumbai. His Instagram fans were smitten by Randeep's quintessential formal look.

His sister Anjali Hooda commented, "You look just like papa here," to which the actor replied, "More and More each day," with a laughing emoji. Another user commented on his picture saying, "Best shot ever brother bro. Freaking handsome as hell!". Take a look at the picture and what fans and followers reacted to his Friday feels post below.

Read more| Randeep Hooda Shares BTS Stunt Video From 'Extraction'; Makes Comic Reference To 'March'

Randeep Hooda filming for debut series Inspector Avinash in Ayodhya

Randeep Hooda was recently seen filming for his debut web series Inspector Avinash in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Randeep Hooda was seen donning a fierce cop look as he was busy shooting at the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya. In one of his boat trips, he was attempting to photograph the Gangetic River dolphin but apparently managed to see one. He also credited the Namami Gange Project team for their efforts to keep the Ganga river free from water pollution. Take a look at the post here.

Read more| Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Ben Affleck's Batman Gets A Dedicated Teaser Before Release

More about Inspector Avinash's plot and cast

Inspector Avinash is based on the real-life story of UP police officer Avinash Mishra. The cop drama-thriller has Randeep Hooda in the titular role and also features Urvashi Rautela, with Freddy Daruwala, Govind Namdev, Adhyayan Suman, Amit Sial, Priyanka Bose, and Abhimanyu Singh in supporting roles. The series directed by Neeraj Pathak is essentially a dramatic retelling of how police officer Avinash Mishra and his team tackled several criminal activities in Uttar Pradesh. Avinash Mishra was from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, and was a part of the Special Task Force (STF) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). On January 15, Hooda took to Instagram to announce the shoot of Inspector Avinash with the caption, "New Year, New Beginnings #InspectorAvinash @officialjiostudios #NeerajPathak @neerrajpathak1".

Read more| Randeep Hooda Cannot Hide Joy On His Face After Spotting Gangetic River Dolphin

Randeep Hooda's films

Randeep Hooda is well known for his performances in Highway, Kick, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Sarbjit. He was last seen in the Chris Hemsworth action film Extraction (2020), where he played a cold-blooded antagonist. Last year, he was also seen in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Love Aaj Kal where he played an adult Raghvendra "Raghu" Singh alongside Kartik Aaryan. He will next be seen in the Prabhudheva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid. He will also star alongside Ileana D'Cruz in the social comedy film Unfair & Lovely, which will explore India's unhealthy obsession with fair skin.

Read more| Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles In A White Saree For 'Roohi' Promotions | See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.