Sehwag Turns Clock Back In Time As He Smashes 20-ball 50, Sachin Strikes From Other End

Turning the clock back in time, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag came out all guns blazing against Bangladesh Legends in the Road Safety World Series, which resumed on Friday in Raipur. The explosive Indian opener brought out his vintage self as he notched up a 20-ball fifty, registering the fastest half-century of the tournament so far. At a strike rate of 231.25, Sehwag wreaked havoc at the Shaheed Veer Narayanan Singh International Stadium as he smashed 10 fours and 4 sixes.

The explosive opener teamed up with Sachin Tendulkar to lead India to victory, just like the duo did before retiring from international cricket. Both the openers remained unbeaten as India registered a comfortable 10-wicket victory against Bangladesh Legends. Tendulkar scored 33 runs off 26 runs while chasing a target of 110 runs.

Here's how netizens reacted to Sehwag's exploits:

Sehwag op! ⚡ — Sagar Mehta (@sagarwhymehta) March 5, 2021

Fifty for Virender Sehwag from just 20 balls including 8 fours and 3 sixes - it is the fastest fifty in this series - completes fifty with a six - Viru style.#Sehwag — Verma Raju 🇮🇳 (@rajuverma9994) March 5, 2021

74/0 in 6 overs. Sehwag-Sachin Duo still as deadly as ever 🔥#RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 — Yash 🇮🇳 (@CricFreakYash) March 5, 2021

Fifty partnership between Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in just 3.5 overs. What a power hitting by Sehwag in this innings.#RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 — Adnan Khan 🇮🇳 (@Kh14245350Adnan) March 5, 2021

After winning the toss, Bangladesh opted to bat first and got a strong start as Nazimuddin scored 49 runs before getting out. However, once Nazimuddin was dismissed by Yuvraj Singh, Bangladesh could not stage a comeback as wickets kept falling constantly. Vinay Kumar, who recently announced his retirement, picked up two wickets as did Pragyan Ojha and Yuvraj Singh. Yusuf Pathan and Manpreet Gony bagged one wicket each.

Road Safety World Series resumes

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the remaining matches of the RSWS are set to be played between March 5 to March 21 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Apart from Tendulkar and Sehwag, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Muttiah Muralitharan and other legends will also be a part of the series.

Last year, the series had begun with India legends locking horns with the West Indies team. Virender Sehwag had smashed 74 runs off 57 deliveries to lead India to an easy victory. The second game saw Sri Lanka legends win a thriller against Australia as they clinched victory on the second last ball of the match. In the game between India and Sri Lanka, Irfan Pathan returned back to glory as he guided his team to a 5-wicket victory by scoring 57 runs and Munaf Patel picking 4 wickets. The last match before the series was called off was played between South Africa and Windies, with the former registering a comfortable victory by 6 wickets.

