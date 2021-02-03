Randeep Hooda Gears Up For His Role In 'Inspector Avinash'; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share a video of him that is sure to motivate fans. The actor is seen doing rigorous work out for a role in his upcoming project. Along with the video, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep Hooda shared a workout video that is truly unmissable. In the video, the actor can be seen doing a forearm pull exercise at the gym. The actor is preparing himself for his role in the much-awaited series Inspector Avinash. He can be seen donning a black and grey polo shirt along with black shorts. He also opted for a side parting hairdo and a moustache.

Along with the video, the actor penned a note revealing details about the video and the reason for exercise. He wrote, “Jugaad-band-i !! #inspectoravinash #setlife #Fitness”. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Randeep Hooda shared the post online, fans went on to flood the comment section with praise and happy comments. Some of the users went on to laud the actor for his strength and energy. As some went all gaga over the video. One of the users wrote, “wow, this is amazing”. And the other one wrote, “you are a true motivation. Love it”. Check out a few more comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more where he gives fans a glimpse of his private and professional life. Earlier to this post, the actor went on to share a happy picture of him and his friend Sundeep Punia. In the picture, the duo can be seen hugging each other and are having a hearty laugh. Along with the picture, the actor penned, “Love is often laughter and hugs ðŸ¤— Happy Birthday my brother from another mother.. Sandeep Punia”. Fans gushed all out to wish Sandeep and shower love on the post. Take a look.

