Randeep Hooda On What To Do If 'you See Something You Don't Agree With'

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is often seen engaging with his followers by sharing pictures and videos from his work life. The actor took to his Instagram story to point out people who often give out negative comments. He shared his thoughts on what one must do if 'you saw something you didn't agree with'.

Randeep Hooda's thoughts on what to do when you don't agree with something

Randeep Hooda recently took to his Instagram to share his thoughts on moving on if you don't like something. He mentioned that he saw a post and did not like it, so he decided to keep scrolling. He also wrote that people should try this sometime as it won't hurt them. Randeep also mentioned, "If you don't like it, move on." He added that why should one waste their energy on something they didn't agree with. Take a look at Randeep Hooda's Instagram story where he revealed his thoughts.

Image Source: Randeep Hooda's Instagram

A sneak peek into Randeep Hooda's latest Instagram posts

Randeep shared a picture of a tiger he captured on his getaway to the Ranthambore tiger reserve. He had visited the place after he came to Jaipur for a wedding. He captioned the picture as 'Fields of gold.' He shared a picture with his childhood classmate Udham Singh Jakhar who accompanied him for a horse ride. In Randeep Hooda's photo, he is seen wearing blue polo pants and a grey t-shirt. He also wore polo boots, gloves and held his helmet in his arms while he posed with the horse and his friend. He wrote that it felt like "putting your childhood back on a horse." Take a look at Randeep Hooda's Instagram pictures.

Randeep Hooda on the Work Front

Randeep Hooda was last seen in the Hollywood film Extraction featuring Chris Hemsworth. He was seen playing the role of Saju Rav a former Para (SF) operator who has to protect the son of a drug lord in India. He was also seen in Love Aaj Kal playing Raj and Older Raghu. Randeep Hooda's movies which are soon to release include Radhe, which has Salman Khan, and Unfair and Lovely starring him and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles.

