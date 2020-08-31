Randeep Hooda's 'Prakruti Vandan' Post Has Lot To Do With Vedas

Actor Randeep Hooda recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself, defining the connection humans have with Mother Nature. He explained through the picture, how nature is a true heritage and must be protected at all costs. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from fans as they agree with his take on nature and its preciousness.

Actor Randeep Hooda recently took to Instagram to share a few thoughts on Mother Nature and its importance. In the picture posted, he can be seen enjoying the fresh breeze next to a running stream. The actor appears in a pair of blue jeans and a white T-shirt which has been styled with black shades. He also dons brown leather shoes which add a casual yet sophisticated touch to the outfit.

Randeep Hooda is seen looking up into the clear sky while he pays attention to the calming facets of nature. The place is full of greenery with clear running water and bushy shore. In the caption for the post, actor Randeep Hooda has spoken about the importance of taking care of mother nature. The actor has mentioned that love for nature and its safekeeping is a pivotal part of human life. He has also thrown some light on its mention in the ancient Indian culture through the Vedas. He has tagged the picture with the hashtag, ‘Prakruti Vandan’ while speaking about it being the true heritage. Have a look at the post on Randeep Hooda’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Randeep Hooda’s fans are complimenting the actor on his dapper looks while they agree with what the actor has to say about Mother Nature. One of the internet users has also pointed out how the industrialists need to realise this importance of nature as well. Have a look at a few of the comments.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda is currently working on the film Mard which is in the production stage. The film is being produced by Rahul Mittra and most of the shooting will be done in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It is being helmed by Sai Kabir and is expected to narrate a new-age love story.

