Randeep Hooda Shells Out Major Fitness Goals As He Flexes Biceps During 'lunchtime'

Randeep Hooda gave his fans some major fitness goals with his new video on Reels. The actor who is known to be dedicated to his roles in films was spotted working out during lunchtime on the set. Randeep was seen wearing a casual gym gear in a room as he worked out in front of a mirror. Fans were amazed to see his huge biceps as he used weights to execute the exercise.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Cherishes Iconic Projects In 2020 With Video, Expresses 'gratitude' To Fans

Randeep Hooda gives major fitness goals

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Hopes For Resolution Of Farmer's Demands; Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B At Border

The video starts off with a camera being panned towards Randeep Hooda. He is seen wearing a white sleeveless and casual short pants. The actor was standing tall bare feet as he stared into the mirror to check out his reps. Randeep Hooda did the classic bicep curl with the dumbbells at his disposal. His huge arms were flexed with each repetition that he performed, giving fans a glimpse of his well-toned physique.

A few more dumbbells were seen lying around near the mirror where Randeep Hooda was working out. Fans were amazed by the fact that he was working out during breaks on the sets. Randeep appeared to be completely in the zone as he worked out furiously in front of the mirror to tone up his body.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Turns To Photography As He Visits Ranthambore National Park, See Pic

Sharing the video on Reels and his timeline, Randeep Hooda captioned it as 'lunchtime' and added a few hashtags. Fans were seemingly impressed to see him be dedicated for a role that he is presumably getting into. As an actor, Randeep Hooda is known to go to great lengths to achieve a perfect resemblance to his character. He is also an avid fitness lover who is often spotted working out as he shares glimpses on his Instagram stories as well.

For the new reel video as well, the actor posted the same video to his stories section with the caption 'Monday motivation'. The video he posted on his timeline got close to 150 thousand likes with over 800 thousand views. Fans expressed their love for the actor in the comments section as well by showering praise on him.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Flaunts His Moustache For A Role In An Upcoming Project; Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.