Randeep Hooda Turns To Photography As He Visits Ranthambore National Park, See Pic

Randeep Hooda took to Instagram to share a picture of himself while he was caught candidly following his other passion, photography. The actor is an avid lover of wildlife photography and is often seen sharing pictures of wildlife on his Instagram account. Recently, he was clicked candidly as he was preparing to take a shot with his camera during his travels. The actor can be seen dressed up in proper gear with his camera lens pointed in his desired direction. He shared the picture on his timeline and fans loved the image very much.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Hopes For Resolution Of Farmer's Demands; Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B At Border

Randeep Hooda turns to his photography passion

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Cherishes Iconic Projects In 2020 With Video, Expresses 'gratitude' To Fans

Randeep Hooda posted the picture and revealed that he was at the Ranthambore National Park. In the picture, the actor was seen stationed on a jeep as it stayed in position for the actor to take his shot. Randeep, who is an avid lover of wildlife photography, often posts images from his own captures. The actor has marvelled fans with his spectacular clicks over time. The followers of the actor often praise him for his amazing clicks throughout his timeline. Thus this time the actor was clicked candidly as he prepared to take a picture. He was seen handling his lens as he adjusted the camera for the appropriate setting to take his shot. Fans loved this image and wrote a number of positive comments for the actor.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda To Make His Digital Debut With Neerraj Pathak's 'Inspector Avinash'

Randeep Hooda himself captioned the image mentioning that he will be posting pictures from his travels soon. He then added a few hashtags and closed his caption. Fans were delighted with his caption and expressed how they cannot wait to see pictures from his travels. Randeep Hooda in the past has clicked a number of interesting shots including one with a peacock that gained a number of likes from his fans. The actor has also captured several images of leopards in the wild. Fans often praise the actor for his amazing talent when it comes to photography. On the work front, Randeep Hooda is currently gearing up for his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Randeep Hooda is cast opposite an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The film has been directed by Prabhu Deva and fans of the actors eagerly await the release of the film.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Extends Wishes On Haryana Day, Says 'help People Of Your Village'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.