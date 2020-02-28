'Won't Invest Time On Issues Already Done': Randeep Hooda On Clashes Between Similar Films

Randeep Hooda is considered as one of the fine actors in Bollywood. He is known for his impeccable choice of scripts and impressive acting abilities. He has stunned his fans with almost all the roles he has undertaken. The actor was greatly appreciated for his work in films like Highway and Sarabjit where he played intense characters.

Also Read | Anees Bazmee: Attempt Is To Present Tabu In A Different Avatar In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Randeep Hooda opens up about the issue of 'subject clashes' in Bollywood movies

Over the years Bollywood has seen several clashes among films especially due to the release dates. Just last year, Bollywood witnessed a clash which was based on the content of the films. This occurred when Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala went up against Sunny Singh’s Ujda Chaman. The movies were based on the similar subject of premature balding.

Also Read | Where Was Tanhaji Shot? These Are The Filming Locations Of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

A similar situation was faced by Randeep Hooda when the actor was working on a film titled The Battle of Saragarhi. However, Randeep’s film got stuck but Akshay Kumar’s Kesari released which was based on the same subject. Kesari went on to win several accolades and even won enough praise from the fans and critics alike.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Shares Thoughts As 'Highway' Completes 6 Years; 'may This Road Never End'

Talking about this issue of subject clashes, Randeep spoke to a news portal saying he does not have a problem with films having similar themes or dealing with the same subject. He added that the issue of a similar subject is not a problem for him as long as there is enough spacing between the release dates. Randeep said that this topic should be communicated well amongst filmmakers. He then added that if it were left onto him, he would not waste his time and energy working on the same subject as another filmmaker.

Also Read | Imtiaz Ali Shares An Adorable Still Of Alia Bhatt & Randeep As 'Highway' Clocks 6 Years

Randeep was last seen in the Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. He was praised for his role despite the film receiving mixed reviews. He will next be seen working opposite Salman Khan in the film Radhe. According to a news portal, he will be playing the role of an antagonist in the movie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.