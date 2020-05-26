Randeep Hooda Pays Tribute To 'cooler Than Cool' Late Grandmother With A Heartfelt Note

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda shared an emotional post on Instagram on Tuesday for his grandmother who passed away a year ago. He shared an endearing photo with her and wrote a heartfelt caption in Haryanvi and English dedicated to his grandmother as he wished for her to be happy wherever she is now.

Randeep wrote, "दादी गए एक साल हो गया पर नयू लागै जनूँ तै आडै सै ।। कूल तै भी घणी कूल थी भई ।। लाग रे हाँ दादी तेरा नाम उच्चा करण ।। तू जमा राज्जी रह जड़े भी सै । It’s been a year since you left but it feels like you are still here. You were cooler than cool - real cool. Working hard to make you proud. You be happy where ever you are 🤗🤗😢"

Randeep Hooda has been spending his time under self-quarantine indoors and has been actively updating his social media for his fans and followers. He has shared throwback posts from his last film Extraction as well as throwback posts from his personal archives. Recently, Hooda shared a 'paww-dorable' video on his Instagram handle wherein he is seen spending quality time with his Indian pariah, Candy, as he got into a playful banter with her.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in the Netflix original film Extraction. The film Extraction features Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, David Harbour and Randeep Hooda in the pivotal roles. The film is based on a black-market mercenary who has nothing to lose. He is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. The audience has highly appreciated the film.

What's next for Randeep Hooda?

The actor will be seen next in the Prabhudeva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The film also features Malang actor Disha Patani in the lead role and was scheduled to release in theatres on Eid this year. However, given the current coronavirus crisis across the country, the film is likely to be postponed to the end of this year.

