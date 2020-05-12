Randeep Hooda Shares A Monochrome Picture, Says 'bored Of Being Myself'

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood actors have been encouraging their fans to stay at home during this crisis and make the most out of the quarantine period. Many Bollywood actors have taken it upon themselves to keep their fans entertained. These days Randeep Hooda has been very active on Instagram. The actor is sharing some BTS pictures and videos from his recent Netflix original film Extraction. Recently, Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram to share a throwback picture of himself.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda Urges Fans To Think About Animals If They Feel Caged During Lockdown

Also Read: Randeep Hooda Shares Details Of Irrfan Khan’s Funeral; Says Nobody Could Hug Each Other

On May 12, Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram account to share a throwback picture. In this throwback monochrome picture, Randeep Hooda is sporting sunglasses and a white t-shirt. The actor has pulled off the moustache look in the picture. In the caption of the picture, Randeep Hooda revealed that he was missing this. It seems that the actor misses working and portraying another character. In the caption, Randeep Hooda also stated that he was bored with being himself. Randeep Hooda captioned the picture saying "Missing this! Bored of being myself 🙈 #Throwback #lockdown #actor #actorslife #movie @renukapillai_official".

Here is a look at Randeep Hooda's Instagram picture

The picture immediately caught everyone's attention. Several fans commented on Randeep Hooda's photo. One of the fans even called Randeep Hooda the most talented actor. Here is a look at some of the comments on Randeep Hooda's picture.

Recently, Randeep Hooda wished his mother on the occasion of Mothers' day. The Do Lafzon Ki Kahani actor posted an adorable monochrome picture with his mother. In the caption of the picture, Randeep Hooda mentioned that he was missing his new jungle buddy. Randeep Hooda in the caption of the picture wrote: "Love Naturally .. missing my new jungle buddy and the laughs .. my joie de vivre.. मेरी माँ #MothersDay #Mothersday2020".

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in the Netflix original film Extraction. The film Extraction features Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, David Harbour and Randeep Hooda in the pivotal roles. The film is based on a black-market mercenary who has nothing to lose. He is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. The audience has highly appreciated the film.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda's 'Extraction' Style Meme On Coming Back From Liquor Shop Amid Lockdown

Also Read: Randeep Hooda & Chris Hemsworth's Fight Practice Video During 'Extraction' Is Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.