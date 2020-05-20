Randeep Hooda Says Weight Transformation For 'Sarbjit' Almost 'took The Life Out Of Him'

Randeep Hooda is popular for his dedication to the role he is playing. He is known for putting in all his efforts to bring the best out of his onscreen character. His role in Sarbjit certainly shows how Randeep Hooda had transformed himself into an unimaginable avatar to get into the character.

In the film, he played the role of Sarbjit, an Indian national who was detained in Pakistan for 23 years. In order to show a play the role of a person who had been imprisoned for 23 years, Hooda certainly had to go through a lot of changes. It included losing a drastic amount of weight but also be able to portray the character by staying in the proper mental space.

The makers of Sarbjit are currently celebrating the fourth anniversary of the film. Randeep Hooda has also decided to share his views about his character and film.

Also Read | Check Out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Randeep Hooda's Iconic Transition For 'Sarabjit'

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Urges Fans To Adopt Pets As He Has A Fun Banter With '#Desi' Dog Candy

Randeep Hooda shares a throwback picture of his character from Sarbjit

Randeep Hooda also shared his character’s look from the film. He captioned the picture with, “Almost took the life outta me". For Sarbjit, Randeep had managed a difficult feat of losing 18 kgs in just 28 days. In order to do so, he was given a strict diet supervised by his sister, Dr Anjali Hooda Sangwan.

According to some Hooda’s diet allowed him to consume only 500-600 calories per day. In some of his previous interviews, Randeep Hooda has also spoken about how he managed to pull off such a drastic weight transformation. He also spoke about the character he played. Read more to know what Randeep Hooda said.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Corrects Raveena Tandon After Her ‘Whatsapp University’ Leopard Video Tweet

In an interview with a media publication, Randeep has spoken about his body transformation. He mentioned that he was a muscular 94 kg man before he started shooting for Sarbjit. He added that it's easy to burn fat but it's hard to lose muscle. The lack of sugar almost drove him crazy and recalls the days when he would be so hungry that he couldn't sleep.

The actor mentioned that the character certainly had taken a huge toll on his personality too. In order to cope up with his emotions, Randeep revealed that he had to keep telling himself, that “'look, you did not go through 23 years of your life in prison, you did not go through all that hardship, you did not go through solitary confinement”.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Shares A Monochrome Picture, Says 'bored Of Being Myself'

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Urges Fans To Think About Animals If They Feel Caged During Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.