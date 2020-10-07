Randeep Hooda Shares A Prismatic Photo Of A Peacock On Instagram; Check It Out

Randeep Hooda’s recent picture on Instagram is full of colours. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle and posted an amazing picture of a peacock. Randeep’s fans know that he loves wildlife photography and keeps sharing some of the best ones on his Instagram account. Take a look at what the actor shared on his Instagram recently.

‘The hues of India’

Randeep Hooda’s Instagram depicts that one of his interests is wildlife photography. He recently shared a colourful photo of a peacock. The vivid colours in the picture brought out the beauty of the bird. The moment Randeep Hooda posted this picture, his fans did not delay in commenting on it and flooded the entire comment section with hearts and lovely compliments. Many of his fans mentioned in their comments how the peacock was beautifully captured in the frame. Let’s take a look at how the fans responded to his latest picture.

Randeep Hooda’s passion for wildlife photography can be seen in his recent picture but not many people know that he has a passion for horse-riding as well. He has shared a few posts about how much he adores horses. Let’s glance through some of his pictures and videos.

This post on Randeep Hooda’s Instagram is the cutest of all. In the first picture, he can be seen posing lovingly with the horse named Dream Girl. He stated in the caption that Dream Girl will be having a baby in May 2021 and he hoped that the baby will turn out a champion just like Mama Dream Girl. And then, in the next picture, he shared a sonography screen which showed the baby in the womb. Randeep Hooda then shared two more pictures of him riding Dream Girl where the duo looked amazing together.

In this post, Randeep Hooda shared his experience with what he learnt from Col. SS Ahlawat and his horse, Ranji, who is one-eyed. Posing with Ranji, he stated that Ranji taught him how to not take disability as a roadblock and be brave and how to deal with setbacks. While in the second image, he talked about Col. SS Ahlawat who gave him Ranji and taught him how to jump and bash.

