Mumbai Police Inquest Under CBI lens Post SC's Sushant Order; Dummy Test & Searches Likely

Soon after the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the CBI to investigate the case into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the investigating agency has got in touch with its Mumbai unit to finalise the logistics, sources said. The top CBI sources told Republic Media Network that the agency will carry out fresh panchnamas once they reach Mumbai.

CBI to conduct a dummy test: Sources

Sources informed that the CBI will carry out searches and a dummy test, too will be carried out at the crime scene. They added that informal communication between Mumbai Police and the Mumbai unit of the CBI took place last week. Sources also added that the Mumbai unit of the CBI is trying to arrange for an alternative location for operations since 25 COVID cases have been reported in the Mumbai office.

According to the Supreme Court verdict, everything now has to be transferred to the CBI, including the Mumbai police inquest that was being conducted. In its order, the Supreme Court pointed out that Mumbai Police’s obstruction to the Bihar police team at Mumbai could have been avoided "since it gave rise to suspicion" on the bonafide of their inquiry. It added that the transfer of investigation to the CBI cannot be a routine occurrence but should be in exceptional circumstances.

CBI to leave for Mumbai soon

Earlier in the day, sources informed Republic TV that the CBI SIT team will leave for Mumbai after the order comes in. Sources revealed that the CBI team is waiting for the detailed order from the apex court. However, sources informed that their date of leaving has not been fixed as of now.

READ | Supreme Court allows CBI probe in Sushant Singh case; Mumbai police told to cooperate

READ | Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh issues 1st remark on CBI probe in Sushant case

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

READ | Sushant Case LIVE Updates: Supreme Court directs CBI to probe; Mumbai Police to cooperate

READ | ED detects 'big cash withdrawals' from Sushant's accounts: transactions worth Rs 60 lakh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.