Randeep Hooda Urges Fans To Think About Animals If They Feel Caged During Lockdown

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has been quite vocal about causes related to nature and wildlife. He often shares pictures from his wildlife adventures and even shares stories behind them. Randeep Hooda recently took to his Instagram account and shared a monochrome picture of himself with a wildlife reference.

Randeep Hooda's photos

Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram account and shares a shirtless monochrome picture of himself. In the picture, he is seen wearing a pair of low riding joggers and a pair of boxing gloves. He has a tattoo inked on his abdomen as well. Randeep Hooda rocks a messy hairdo as he stares at the lens.

Posting the picture on his social media account, Randeep Hooda wrote, ‘Feeling caged ?.. imagine how the animals in the zoos must be feeling.. #TBT #Lockdown.’ [sic] referring to the fact that many are saying that they are bored at home and that they feel restricted due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Randeep Hooda's Instagram

While shooting for his Hollywood debut film Extraction, Randeep Hooda mentioned that he went on a horse ride with the director Sam Hargrave. He shared a video on his Instagram account and mentioned that the duo felt, ‘like the pioneers of the west exploring the unknown territories!’ as they rode on their horses.

Randeep Hooda also mentioned the story behind their adventure. He wrote, ‘After surveying the landscape from a height we took a little breather and got off the horses. There is a huge difference in trail riders like Sam and arena equitation riders like myself and they throw a leg up and mount. I tried the same thing and went over the horse and fell head first on the other side luckily without any damage. What followed was a good laugh at what happened, but that wasn’t all! Bridle came off my horses mouth and I had to get down again to fix it and mounted back with Sams help. The whole time I had my fingers crossed that nothing like that happens to Sam otherwise there goes my chance at being an action hero (who falls off horses like in a comedy not action)! #Extraction #ShootDiaries.’ [sic]

