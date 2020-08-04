Randeep Hooda Remembers Kishore Kumar On Late Singer's 91st Birth Anniversary

Renowned artist Kishore Kumar was born on August 4, 1929. On the occasion of the late artist's 91st birth anniversary, Randeep Hooda remembered the legend by sharing his song and showing his personal love for wildlife in the rainy season. Read to know more.

Also Read | Kishore Kumar Quiz: Can You Identify These Songs Based On Kishore Da's Yodelling In It?

Randeep Hooda remembers Kishore Da on his 91st birth anniversary

Randeep Hooda has been quite active on his Instagram handle, where he has more than 2.5 million followers. The actor took to his social media platform to remember Kishore Kumar on his 91st birth anniversary. He shared the late playback singers’ popular track, Rimjhim Gire Saawan from the 1979 film, Manzil. The Kick star shared the song on a picture of two tigers fighting in the jungle. He has shown his love for wildlife on many occasions as his Instagram handle is filled with pictures of big cats and his jungle safaris. He also mentioned the Mumbai Rains. Randeep Hooda captioned the picture, “Remembering Kishore Da on his birthday in #MumbaiRains #RimjhimGireSawan #TuesdayThoughts #TuesdayVibes #TigerInMonsoon #Tadoba #kishorekumar” (sic). Take a look at his post below.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Shares Post Of An Elephant Being Shot At In Karnataka; Culprits Nabbed

Randeep Hooda’s post remembering Kishore Kumar got his followers nostalgic too. A user commented that he got back old memories and he still used to play the track. Many left red heart emoticons in the comment. Another user called Rimjhim Gire Saawan song relaxing and peaceful. Check out a few reactions on his post.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Signs With Hollywood Talent Agency For Representation In West

Kishore Kumar’s 91st birth anniversary

Kishore Kumar was born in Khandwa to a Bengali family. His birth name is Abhas Kumar Ganguly. His father, Kunjalal Ganguly was a lawyer and his mother, Gouri Devi came from a well-to-do Bengali family. Kishore was the youngest of his four siblings with the elder three being Ashok, Sati Devi, and Anoop. The Ganguly brothers ventured into the entertainment industry with Kishore as a singer, actor, music director, lyricist, writer, director, producer, and screenwriter. Anoop appeared in more than seventy-five Bollywood movies, while Ashok Kumar earned the status of an iconic actor in Indian cinema.

Also Read | On Kishore Kumar's Birth Anniversary, Here Are His Top 10 Romantic Songs To Lift Your Mood

Kishore Kumar made his acting debut in 1946 with Shikari and appeared in more than 90 films. He garnered much recognition in the music department with working on hundreds of blockbuster songs. Aa Dekhhe Jara, Babu Samjho Ishare, Chala Jata Hoon, Dil Kya Kare Jab Kisi Se, Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Taki O Taki, Zindagi Ke Safar Mein are a few of his popular tracks. With legendary status, Kishore Kumar passed away on October 13, 1987, at the age of 58. However, his work is still fresh and remembered by many.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.