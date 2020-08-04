Kishore Kumar Quiz: Can You Identify These Songs Based On Kishore Da's Yodelling In It?

First recorded in the 1940s, Kishore Kumar, also popularly known as Kishor Da's contribution to the music industry of Indian cinema is remarkable. August 4, 2020, marks the 91st birth anniversary of legendary singer-actor. It has nearly been 33 years since Kumar passed away, but his golden voice still continues to entertain millions across the country.

Crowned as the yodelling king, Kishore Da enjoyed an illustrious career spanning four decades with his unique singing style and an eternally soulful voice. Kumar is the one who made yodelling famous in the country and has yodelled in several of his most iconic songs, which are deemed evergreen. Thus, here's a fun Kishore Kumar quiz for all the ardent fans. Can you identify these Kishore Kumar song based on his yodelling?

1) This iconic song from the 1970s is from the superhit film Andaaz which starred Hema Malini and Rajesh Khanna in the lead roles. Can you identify the song based on Kishore Kumar's yodelling in it?

Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si

Zindagi Ek Safar

Yeh Dil Na Hota Bechara

Nakhrewali

2) This chartbuster song starred the singer himself along with his ladylove Madhubala from the 1958's film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. The song is composed by S.D.Burman and its lyrics are penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri. Can you identify the song based on Kishore Kumar's yodelling in it?

Babu Samjho Ishare

Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si

Haal Kesa Hai Janab Ka

Zindagi Ek Safar

3) Yet another hit song starring Kishore Da and Madhubala, this song was co-sung by the legendary female playback singer Asha Bhosle alongside Kumar. It is also from the 1958's film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. Can you identify the song based on Kishore Kumar's yodelling in it?

Haal Kesa Hai Janab Ka

Nakhrewali

Chala Jata Hoon

Kitne Sapne Kitne Arman

4) This song from 1961's film Jhumroo was both sung and composed by Kishore Da. Both Madhubala and Kumar are getting into a romantic banter in a train in the music video of the song. Can you identify the song based on Kishore Kumar's yodelling in it?

Yeh Shaam Mastani

Main Hoon Jhoom Jhoom Jhumroo

Babu Samjho Ishare

Piya Piya Piya Mora Jiya

5) This Kishore Da song stars the late legend Dev Anand and is from the film, Jewel Thief. The film released in 1967 and starred Tanuja as the female lead. Can you identify the song based on Kishore Kumar's yodelling in it?

Chala Jata Hoon

Kitne Sapne Kitne Arman

Yeh Dil Na Hota Bechara

Babu Samjho Ishare

6) Yet another song from the black and white film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, which is co-sung by Manna Dey alongside Kumar. Both Kishore Kumar and Ashok Kumar are seen driving through the scenic locales of Bombay in this song. Can you identify the song based on Kishore Kumar's yodelling in it?

Babu Samjho Ishare

Surma Mera Nirala

Gussa Itna Haseen Hai

Yeh Shaam Mastani

7) This song is from the film Naya Andaz and stars Vyjayanthimala as the leading lady alongside Kumar. The music of the song is composed by Shankar-Jaikishan. Can you identify the song based on Kishore Kumar's yodelling in it?

Woh Ek Nigah Kya Mili

Nakhrewali

Surma Mera Nirala

Piya Piya Piya Mora Jiya

Answers

Zindagi Ek Safar Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si Haal Kesa Hai Janab Ka Main Hoon Jhoom Jhoom Jhumroo Yeh Dil Na Hota Bechara Babu Samjho Ishare Nakrewali

