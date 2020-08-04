On Kishore Kumar's Birth Anniversary, Here Are His Top 10 Romantic Songs To Lift Your Mood

Kishore Kumar was a legendary singer during the 70s and his legacy continues to live even today. The singer and actor mesmerised everyone with his wonderful voice as well as acting skills. Kishore Kumar sang several songs in different languages including Hindi, Marathi, Assamese and Gujarati. Today, on Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary, listen to his top romantic songs that will always remain iconic:

Kishore Kumar's romantic songs to listen on loop

Roop Tera Mastana

Featuring Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore, the song Roop Tera Mastana is from the film Aradhana. The superhit romantic song was sung by Kishore Kumar, while the music was composed by R D Burman.

Yeh Shaam Mastani

Another hit Kishore Kumar's songs is Yeh Shaam Mastani. The song is from the film Kati Patang, featuring Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh.

Mere Samne Wali Khidki

From the film Padosan, the song Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein is another popular Kishore Kumar's romantic songs. The song features Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu and Kishore Kumar himself.

Dil Kya Kare

One of the most popular romantic songs of Kishore Kumar is Dil Kya Kare Jab Kisi Se. The song is from the superhit film Julie, starring Vikram, Lakshmi, Nadira and Jalal Agha.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass

From the film Blackmail, the song Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass is another hit Kishore Kumar's songs. Released in 1973, the film stars Dharmendra, Rakhee, Madan Puri and Shatrughan Sinha.

Shayad Meri Shaadi

Another popular Kishore Kumar songs featuring Rajesh Khanna is Shayad Meri Shaadi Khayal. The song also features Tina Munim along with Rajesh Khanna and is from the film Souten. This song was a collaboration of Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Chala Jata Hoon

Chala Jata Hoon also features Rajesh Khanna and is from the film Mere Jeevan Saathi. This is another romantic song by Kishore Kumar which became an instant hit.

Oh Hansini

Featuring Rishi Kapoor and Moushumi, O Hansini Meri Hansini is another song which falls under the top 10 Kishore Kumar's songs. The song is from the film Zehreela Insaan.

Pyar Deewana Hota Hai

Another hit Kishore Kumar's songs is from the film Kati Patang. It features Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh. The song's lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi while the music was composed by R D Burman.

Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor Agaya

One of Kishore Kumar's songs with Lata Mangeshkar was Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor Aa Gaye Hai. The song is from the film Aandhi, starring Sanjeev Kumar.

