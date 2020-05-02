Randeep Hooda Remembers Sarabjit Singh, Shares Thoughts On His Martyrdom Anniversary

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda took to his social media account and reminisced the life of the Indian civilian Sarabjit Singh who was allegedly convicted of terrorism and spying by a Pakistani court. A biopic titled Sarbjit was made on the life of Sarabjit in 2016 where Hooda played the role of this man who was sentenced to death even though there was no evidence that pronounced him guilty.

On the occasion of the anniversary of Sarabjit's martyrdom, Randeep Hooda shared a still from the film Sarbjit and captioned it by claiming that there is a burden of injustice on the page of history that Sarabjit belonged too. He wrote, "Some pages of history wear thin because of the incredible burden of injustice they carry. On Sarbjit's martyrdom anniversary, remembering the dawn that we all are waiting for! #Sarbjit #Peace 🙏🏽 #DalbirKaur".

Have a look:

Read | Randeep Hooda reveals that Salman Khan requested him to play the villain in 'Radhe'; read

Sarbjit is a 2016 biographical movie helmed by 'Mary Kom' fame director Omung Kumar. The plot of the movie revolves around the real-life story of an Indian man, Sarabjit Singh, who was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the year 1991. He spent 22 years in prison for alleged terrorism and spying.

Read | 'Won't invest time on issues already done': Randeep Hooda on clashes between similar films

While Randeep Hooda essayed the role of Sarabjit and Richa Chadda played his wife in the movie, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the role of Sarabjit's sister Dalbir Kaur who fights to prove her brother's innocence. As the film ends, Dalbir promises that she will always continue trying to fulfil his dying wish of being recognized as an innocent man.

Read | Irrfan Khan passes away, Randeep Hooda shares a video of him 'riding silently to eternity'

Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda was last seen in the Netflix movie Extraction along with Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, Rudraksh Jaiswal and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles. He is currently under self-isolation amid the lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in India. He is slated to star in Prabhudeva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai along with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Read | Richa Chadha starrer 'Sarbjit': Interesting trivia that will leave you stumped

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.