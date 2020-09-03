Today’s News: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case Updates, Randeep Hooda's Surgery & More

Today was an eventful day for the Bollywood industry. Here is an entertainment recap of September 3, 2020. Some of the news pieces include Sushant Singh Rajput’s case update & Randeep Hooda’s recovery from his leg surgery.

CBI summons Disha Salian's Employer, Bunty Sajdeh:

According to a report by Republic World, the CBI has summoned the late Disha Salian's Employer, Bunty Sajdeh. Bunty Sajdeh is the CEO of a talent management company named Cornerstone. Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian reportedly worked with Bunty Sajdeh before she passed away.

Kangana Ranaut slams Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut:

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about her opinions in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Recently, Kangana took to Twitter to slam the Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut since he asked her not to return to Mumbai. You can see Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter post here:

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

Randeep Hooda says he is recovering from his leg surgery:

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda was admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The actor reportedly had leg surgery and is currently in a recovery phase, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The actor reportedly fell from a horse, 12 years ago, due to which doctors added ‘plates and screws’ to his body.

Anup Soni slams those who feel ‘90% of the film industry is on drugs’:

Recently, actor Anup Soni took to Twitter to slam those who felt that ‘90% of the film industry’ was on drugs. Soni also asked them to shift their field of work. In another tweet, the actor asked people not to generalize any notion since the film industry comprised of several people. You can check out Anup Soni’s Tweet here:

Anyone who feels that 90% of the film industry is on drugs should not stay in this dirty rotten industry and join the most pious and Ganga se bhi jyada pavitra Industries...May be Rajneeti Industry... — Anup Soni (@soniiannup) September 3, 2020

Film industry is not about 6/7 ppl, it includes lakhs of ppl, actors, directors, producers, Cinematographers,Editors,Singers,

Music Directors, Lyricists,Art Director,Costume designers,Make up Men, Hair Stylist, Light men, Set constructors and many many more... https://t.co/qMJ2HfESHs — Anup Soni (@soniiannup) September 3, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Meetu Singh says her late brother’s room key ‘is missing’:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters have been quite vocal about their brother’s demise. According to a report by Republic World, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Meetu Singh told the CBI that her late brother’s room key was missing. This was reportedly the key to the room where the actor was found dead.

