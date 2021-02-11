Randeep Hooda Shares Stunning Wildlife Pic From His Ranthambore Diaries, See Here

Anyone who has followed Randeep Hooda for a long time on social media knows he is not just an animal lover but also an exceptional wildlife photographer. Randeep Hooda has visited many national parks and sanctuaries till now and he has presented his photography skills over the years via Instagram. Earlier this year, Randeep started to share his travel diaries from his visit to Ranthambhore National Park in Rajasthan. Recently, he took to Instagram to share his click of a Tiger in its natural habitat on his Instagram handle.

Randeep Hooda's Instagram

Yesterday, Randeep Hooda took to Instagram to upload a picture of the tiger clicked by him on his Instagram handle. In the picture, Randeep photographed a tiger standing in a large trail of savannah grasslands in the daylight. He inked the photo with his watermark that said 'Randeep Hooda' and he captioned the post "Fields of gold". He wrote 'Write up link in bio' and added many hashtags some of which said 'wild randeep', 'junglee hooda', 'arrowhead', and many more. A professional photographer commented "Gold in golden habitat. That is a fiery image." Many of his followers were amazed by his photography skills and appreciated his work with many leaving heart-eyes, fire, and red heart emoticons in comments. Check out the photo and comments on Randeep Hooda's Instagram-

Randeep Hooda's photos

Earlier this year, Randeep Hooda shared a picture of him along with his camera revealing he was on a trip to Ranthambhore National Park. Soon after that, he shared an astonishing portrait of a tiger clicked by him. In the close shot, we could see the beauty of the magnificent creature thanks to Randeep's amazing work with the light. Randeep titled it "Set Your Soul On Fire." Check out Randeep Hooda's photos from Ranthambhore National Park on his Instagram-

Randeep Hooda's Movies

Randeep Hooda made his Bollywood debut in Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding in 2001. His first big break was in the commercially successful film Once Upon a Time in Mumbai in the year 2010. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Randeep starred alongside Ajay Devgan, Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, and Prachi Desai. He then starred in the romantic thriller Saheb Biwi Aur Gangstar in 2011 for which he earned IIFA Award for Best Supporting Role nomination. He has won Stardust Award for Best Actor for his role in the movie Highway starring opposite Alia Bhatt. His other popular films are Jannat 2, Jism 2, Rang Rasiya, Sarbjit, and many more. Hooda made his Hollywood debut with the action-thriller film Extraction with Chris Hemsworth and Goldshifteh Farahani. The film premiered on April 24, 2020, on streaming platform Netflix, and it was watched by 99 million households in the first 4 weeks.

