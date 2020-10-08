Tiger Shroff Reveals Who 'showed Up To Train Before Him'; Watch Video

On Thursday morning, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram and posted a video that featured two snippets of himself, performing a back-flip. In the first segment of the clip, Tiger performs a side-flip. After which, he once again re-enters from behind and performs a back-flip. Sharing the clip, Tiger penned an amusing caption. He wrote, "Look who showed up to train before me today. #YouAreUnbelievable". Interestingly, Tiger referred to himself.

As soon as his video was up on the internet, it garnered a lot of attention from fans. Many were in awe of Tiger's smooth back-flip. A fan wrote, "Superb, fantastic." Another user wrote, "Tiger Vs Tiger". A fan also went on to call Shroff his "inspiration". Many simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons on Tiger Shroff's video. Hrithik Roshan and Disha Patani also dropped endearing comments.

Tiger Shroff often keeps sharing glimpses of his workout on social media. Earlier, he posted a video in which he performed five consecutive back-flips. His clip was flooded with comments. Atul Kasbekar wrote, "You're just creating new levels all by yourself mate". Rahul Dev asked, "Where's the cape?". Whereas fans were smitten by his smooth moves. A user wrote, "You are just awesome".

Tiger Shroff is basking in the success of his recently released debut single titled Unbelievable. His first music album is in collaboration with Pop-Culture outfit and is presented by Big Bang Music. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the music video shows the actor romancing a woman, who ultimately falls for him in the end. Apart from singing, Tiger also showcases his dance moves in the clip.

Unbelievable garnered praises from Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Ishaan Khatter, dancer Lauren Gotlieb, Singer Navraj Hans, Rohit Roy and many more. The track is written by DG Mayne and Avitesh Shrivastav. Interestingly, Unbelievable also made it to a Billboard global chart. Breaking the big news on social media, Tiger Shroff penned a heartfelt note and expressed gratitude to all his fans and well-wishers for their love.

On the professional front, Tiger last graced the silver screen with Ahmed Khan's directorial, Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. He will be seen next seen in the upcomer, Heropanti 2. Reportedly, Shroff also has Ganpath in the pipeline.

