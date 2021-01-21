Randeep Hooda Leaves Fans Gushing Over An Astonishing Photo From His 'Ranthambore Diaries'

Extraction star Randeep Hooda's passion for wildlife photography has not been a secret from the world as he shares pictures of wild animals shot by him on his Instagram handle quite often. After sharing a picture of himself with a camera from the wilderness of the Ranthambore National Park last week, Randeep has finally shared a stunning photograph from his '#RanthamboreDiaries' on Instagram. Yesterday, the 44-year-old shared a portrait photo of a tiger clicked by him and fans were quick to go gaga over it.

Randeep's picture from 'Ranthonbore Diaries leaves fans impressed

Randeep Hooda is a man of interests and his Instagram handle is proof. In addition to being an actor, the Bollywood star has major interests in equestrianism, martial arts and wildlife photography. Last week, Randeep had hiked fans' excitement after he shared a picture of himself from the Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan, and announced sharing pictures from his travelogue soon. After going tiger spotting in Ranthambore, the Sarbjit actor has finally shared an astonishing portrait photograph of the wild carnivore on his Instagram handle yesterday, i.e. January 20, 2021.

Flaunting the picture from his '#travelogue', he wrote, "Set your soul on fire!!". In no time from sharing, Randeep's post caught the attention of many and netizens couldn't hold back but shower his photography skills with heaps of praise. Professional wildlife photographer Sarosh Lodhi, Shivang Mehta and hundreds of other fans gushed about the photograph in the comment section of his IG post.

Check out Randeep Hooda's Instagram post below:

Back in October last year, Randeep Hooda had also shared a picture of wild leopards shot by him at the Jhalana Leopard Safari in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Randeep shared his wildlife photography experience as he wrote, "Both mother and cub stood there as if to tell me to tell everyone of their beautiful habitat in the middle of the city, a call to secure their existence, which can resonate throughout the country and change the planet and its future... (sic)". In the picture, a mother-cub leopard duo is seen staring at the camera from afar as they were seated on the branch of a tree surrounding by lush greenery.

Take a look:

