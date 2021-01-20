Shalin Bhanot To Join Randeep Hooda In Jio Studios' Web Series 'Inspector Avinash'

Television actor Shalin Bhanot, who is well known for his stint as Naagin's "Keshav", is all set to make his debut in the digital space as he reportedly joins Randeep Hooda in the upcoming web series "Inspector Avinash" based on the life of the top-cop of the same name. According to Bollywood Hungama, the shoots of the web series started on January 18, in which Shalin is said to be playing a parallel lead, the role of Baldev in the series. Read to know more about Shalin Bhanot's role in the web series.

Shalin Bhanot in 'Inspector Avinash'

While Shalin Bhanot has several big projects in his bag, he will be seen in a completely different avatar in Inspector Avinash. The web series based on Inspector Avinash will be set in Uttar Pradesh but has a shooting schedule all across India in real locations. For those unaware, the web series which will be directed and produced by Neeraj Pathak and is a dramatic retelling of police officer Avinash Mishra, and how he and his team tackled several criminal activities in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from Randeep and Shalin, Inspector Avinash cast will also feature Urvashi Rautela in the lead role with Freddy Daruwala, Govind Namdev, Adhyayan Suman, Amit Sial, Priyanka Bose, and Abhimanyu Singh in supporting roles. According to Bollywood Hungama, Shalin Bhanot was rumoured to have earlier signed Vishal Bhardwaj's Midnight Children. The actor who has already dabbled with television across various roles is said to be juggling between a few web series in the coming year.

More about Randeep Hooda's web show 'Inspector Avinash'

The Jio Studios' upcoming series will be shot and set in Uttar Pradesh where Randeep Hooda will be playing the titular character, in the dramatic portrayal of the real cop Avinash Mishra. According to Pinkvilla, the director Neeraj Pathak was captivated by the man's bravery and was inspired by the cop's personal accounts. He added that he approached the real Avinash Mishra three years ago, who agreed to 'bless' this project.

Hailing from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, inspector Avinash Mishra has been a part of the Special Task Force and the Anti-Terrorism Squad. Often referred to as 'Guruji', he has contributed successfully to several important cases and was posted in Lucknow for quite some time and he later retired later as a DSP. And now, audiences will get to see all the action behind his courageous journey through this web series. Randeep Hooda took to Instagram to announce the shoot of Inspector Avinash with the caption, "New Year, New Beginnings #InspectorAvinash @officialjiostudios #NeerajPathak @neerrajpathak1". Take a look at his post here!

Promo Pic: Shalin Bhanot, Randeep Hooda via Instagram

