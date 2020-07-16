Randeep Hooda Moves Effortlessly While Training To Excel 'Gatka'; Watch Video

Randeep Hooda recently took to Instagram to share a throwback video of himself. In the video posted, he can be seen practising the martial art 'Gatka' which is famous amongst the Sikhs of Punjab. He also had a meaningful two-liner to put in the caption, which was in Farsi language. His followers can be seen impressed with his smooth moves, as they express themselves in the caption for the post.

Randeep Hooda’s Gatka training

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recently shared a throwback training video on his official Instagram handle. In the video posted, Randeep Hooda can be seen training to excel the martial art called 'Gatka', which is traditional to the Sikhs of Punjab. In the video posted, he can be seen in an open garden, with two sticks in each hand. He can be seen effortlessly swinging the two sticks through the air while also keeping a tab on his leg movement. The actor can be seen syncing the movement of both his hands while making sure they do not collide with each other. Chandi Lishka Mardi can be heard playing in the background while the video plays. Randeep Hooda can be seen dressed in a pair of black shorts paired with a black vest and neon green shoes. He can also be spotted with a grown beard and long hair which has been tied into a bun.

In the caption for the post, Randeep Hood has mentioned a Farsi two-liner which has a deep meaning. He has explained that the two-liner talks about what has to be done when efforts go in vain sometimes. He has also mentioned that the lines have been written by Sachche Paatshah Guru Gobind Singh Ji in Zafarnama. He has also mentioned in the hashtags for the post that he was training for his role in the film, Saragarhi.

Read Alia Bhatt And Randeep Hooda's 'Highway': Take A Look At Some Unmissable BTS Videos & Pics

Also read Randeep Hooda Signs With Hollywood Talent Agency For Representation In West

'Gatka' is an Indian martial art form which involves the whipping around two sticks in each hand, in the place of swords. 'Gatka' word is originally referring to the wooden sticks that are used in this martial art and it has been derived from the Sanskrit language. There also exists an International Gatka Federation which was founded in 1982.

Read Can Randeep Hooda & Anil Kapoor Be The Dashing Duo In Bollywood' Remake Of 'Men In Black'?

Also read Randeep Hooda Takes Up The Initiative Of Cleaning The Versova Beach Amidst Lockdown

Image Courtesy: Randeep Hooda Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.