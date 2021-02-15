Randhir Kapoor's Rare Pictures His Fans Shouldn't Miss On His Birthday

Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor celebrates his 74th birthday on February 15. Randhir Kapoor's movies like Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, and Harjaee have entertained his fans for over five decades. On the occasion of Randhir Kapoor's birthday, here are some of the rarest pictures from his work as well as personal life.

Randhir Kapoor's unseen photos

After the demise of sister Ritu Nanda, Randhir took to his Instagram to share a rare picture from his childhood with father Raj Kapoor and mother Krishna Kapoor. It is a black and white picture wherein they have held his sister Ritu in their arms. Randhir wore a soldier's costume while he posed for the picture with his family. In another picture, Raj Kapoor is seen holding Randhir and Ritu in his arms. The two seem to be around 3-4 years and look adorable. Take a look at Randhir Kapoor's photos from his childhood.

He shared another picture with his brother Rishi, Rajiv and his father Raj Kapoor. The trio and their father wore blazers and posed on a lawn. He also shared a picture with brother Rishi and father Raj when they were in Moscow. The father-son trio posed for the camera as they were dressed in their blazers at an event.

The next one is a rare picture from the 70s from a film promotion. He is seen posing with the cast and crew of a film along with his brother Rishi. He also shared a picture with Rishi Kapoor after his demise. It was a recent picture and he wrote that he missed his brother. Here are Randhir Kapoor's photos with his brother.

He shared a few pictures with his family on his Instagram. He shared a picture from Bhai Dooj in 2020. He posed for the picture with brother Rajiv and sister Rima Jain and her husband. He also shared a picture with his wife Babita Kapoor, daughter Karisma Kapoor and her family. The three are seen posing with Karisma Kapoor's children. He shared a picture with his wife Babita. Fans complimented them and mentioned that they were an adorable couple. Randhir also shared a selfie as he was seated at a cafe. Take a look at the rare pictures on Randhir Kapoor's birthday.

