Randhir Kapoor Speaks About How The Family Has Been Dealing With Rishi Kapoor's Death

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, due to a prolonged battle against cancer. His sad demise left the entire film industry and audience mourning over the great loss. Rishi Kapoor’s brother, Randhir Kapoor, recently spoke to a leading news portal about how the family has been dealing with the situation. He said that they miss him every day.

Rishi Kapoor has been one of the most celebrated actors of the Bollywood film industry. Most of his fans have still been having a tough time dealing with the loss of such a great talent and soul. His fans and friends have been mourning his death by going through various gems that he has created for the film industry. In a recent interaction with a leading news portal, actor Randhir Kapoor spoke about how the family has been coping with the loss that has come their way. He said that the family is holding up well while they take one day at a time to deal with it. He added that they all miss Rishi Kapoor every single day. Randhir Kapoor also said that the fans of Rishi Kapoor must remember him for his movies, his smile and for the undying spirit he had for every little challenge that came his way.

On the other hand, the wife of late actor Rishi Kapoor has been recollecting the many memories that she has had with the actor. In the most recent picture posted on her official Instagram handle, Neetu Kapoor can be seen talking about the complete family. She posted a picture where Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, and granddaughter Samara Sahni could be seen posing for the paparazzi. Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor can be seen brightly smiling at the camera as the sweet moment is being captured. In the caption for the post, Neetu Kapoor has spoken about how she wishes things would have remained the same. She can be seen remembering the time when the entire family used to spend time together in the emotional post. In the comments section, her followers can be seen remembering Rishi Kapoor and talking about the family goals that the picture sets. Have a look at the post on Neetu Kapoor's Instagram here.

