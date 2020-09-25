Randhir Kapoor Reveals How Composer Ravindra Jain Contributed In Making Him A Producer

Zee TV’s popular singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has been winning hearts courtesy the amazing performances by the wonderful contestants. After celebrating the 80’s era with Bollywood stars like Amol Palekar and Annu Kapoor, the popular reality show is all set to keep the era of classics alive by welcoming another legend of the Hindi film industry, Randhir Kapoor. The actor will be seen revealing some interesting incidents from his life on the show next week.

Randhir Kapoor reveals how he became a producer

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Housefull' V/s 'Housefull 2': Which Was Loved More By Fans?

Aryananda Babu sang the melodious song Ik Radha Ik Meera from the film Ram Teri Ganga Meli. This song made Randhir Kapoor nostalgic of the time when the film marked his debut as a producer. Recalling the incident, the actor said that he and his siblings had gone to Delhi to attend a wedding along with Raj Kapoor. At the same wedding, Ravindra Jain was performing an orchestra and he sang Ik Radha Ik Meera, which Raj Kapoor loved.

Also Read: As Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns 40, Sister Karisma Gives Sneak Peek Into Mid-night B'day Bash

At another function, the next day, Randhir Kapoor and Raj Kapoor found Ravindra Jain performing again. Raj Kapoor requested him to perform the same song that he performed the day before and after Ravindra Jain sang the song, he later revealed it was his private composition. Raj Kapoor then asked Randhir Kapoor to sign a cheque of ₹25,000/- and hand it to Ravindra Jain.

Also Read: Randhir Kapoor Credits Daughters For Instagram Debut, Says 'I Am Not Tech-savvy At All'

Randhir Kapoor's father wanted to to make a film on the composition and that is how the movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili came into being, with Randhir Kapoor becoming a producer. Sharing another interesting story with the judges and the jury members after hearing the young Gurkirat Singh perform, Randhir Kapoor revealed the time his grandfather, Prithiviraj Kapoor had refused to play the role of a father to Raj Kapoor in the iconic movie, Awaara. It was Khwaja Ahmed Abbas who had written the story, managed to convince him in playing the second lead.

Also Read: Is Randhir Kapoor Officially On Instagram? Kareena Kapoor's Father Shares Unseen Pics

(With Inputs from PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.