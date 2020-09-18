Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Housefull' V/s 'Housefull 2': Which Was Loved More By Fans?

Akshay Kumar started his acting career in Bollywood with the movie Saugandh in the year 1991. Before making his breakthrough with the suspense thriller Khiladi, Akshay Kumar also made a small appearance in the film Aaj. However, the actor has worked in many hit films throughout his career since then. The actor's Housefull, as well as Khiladi franchise films, truly stand out. Speaking about Housefull franchise, let us decide which part, Housefull or Housefull 2 was loved more by the audience.

Also read | Akshay Kumar's Super Hit 'Housefull 2' Is A Remake Of Which South Movie? Read Details

Which Housefull movie was liked more by audiences: Housefull v/s Housefull 2

Housefull

The Housefull series is one of the most adored and watched comedy flicks in the Bollywood industry. The first part, Housefull, featuring an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal and Jiah Khan in the lead roles was helmed by Sajid Khan. The film also featured a huge supporting cast including Boman Irani, Chunky Pandey, Randhir Kapoor, Lillete Dubey and Malaika Arora, with Jacqueline Fernandez performed in an item number.

This comedy-drama film’s story revolves around the life of a man named Aayush (Akshay Kumar), who believes himself to be unlucky and later attempts to find his true love. But after meeting the love of his life, he gets caught up in a web of lies. Released in the year 2010, Akshay Kumar’s Housefull, the first installment of the Housefull franchise, did a business of approximately ₹124.50 crores at the worldwide box office and was declared a blockbuster.

Also read | Akshay Kumar starrer 'Khakee' best dialogues, lesser-known facts, and more; Read here

Housefull 2

Akshay Kumar's second film from the Housefull series, Housefull 2 is an action-comedy movie. This Sajid Khan’s directorial was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The movie starred a huge ensemble cast of actors including Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Zareen Khan, Shazahn Padamsee, Chunky Pandey, Mithun Chakraborty, Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor as the lead characters.

Also read | Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' shoot to his big donation, know what he was up to this week

The movie is an unofficial remake of the Malayalam movie Mattupetti Machan (1998). The movie was also remade in Tamil as Bandra Paramasivam (2003), and in Telugu as Hungama (2005). Akshay Kumar's Housefull 2 garnered critical acclaim for its storyline and performances of the actors. Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 2 reportedly went on to do a business of ₹186 crores, worldwide, at the box-office. Also, Housefull 2 became the highest-grossing movie of the year in Bollywood.

Also read | Akshay Kumar's 'mad' adventure with Bear Grylls to premiere on small screen soon

Akshay Kumar's next

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Laxmmi Bomb. The movie was scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2020 but got delayed due to COVID-19. Later, it was announced that the film will miss its theatrically release and will stream directly on Disney Plus Hotstar. Now a teaser of Laxmmi Bomb along with its release date, November 9, 2020, is out.

Laxmmi Bomb cast also includes Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar and others. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, it is a comedy horror film and a remake of the Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana. Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of a transgender in the movie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.