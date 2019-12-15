Rangoli Chandel Has Question For Mahesh Bhatt After He Protests Against Citizenship Act

Rangoli Chandel asked Mahesh Bhatt what was wrong about Hindus ‘protecting’ themselves as the veteran filmmaker protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Pointing out alleged statistics of the number of Muslim and Christian countries in the world, Kangana Ranaut’s sister claimed India is the only Hindu country in the world. She asked where would the people from the community go.

Mahesh Bhatt joined Congress leader Sanjay Jha, among others, at the Rajgruha, Dr BR Ambedkar’s memorial, in Mumbai on Sunday. Seemingly referering to the recent passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Arth director shared pictures of the event and wrote, “We the people of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC.( At Ambedkar’s abode . After reading the Preamble of our Constitution.)” Replying to the post, Rangoli asked, “Bhatt saab there are almost 50 Muslim countries in the world, close to 80 Christian/Catholic countries on this planet but in this entire world only one Hindu country, kyun mirchi lag rahi hain aapko if we protecting ourselves, kahan jayenge Hindus ?” She also wrote, “When we gave separate Pakistan on the insistence of Muslim league then why now we are shamed for calling this a Hindu nation, it is a Hindu nation and it will always be one, Sudhar jao Tukde gang.”

Here’s the post

Bhatt saab there are almost 50 Muslim countries in the world, close to 80 Christian/Catholic countries on this planet but in this entire world only one Hindu country, kyun mirchi lag rahi hain aapko if we protecting ourselves, kahan jayenge Hindus ? https://t.co/iZFlE7w5Hy — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 15, 2019

When we gave separate Pakistan on the insistence of Muslim league then why now we are shamed for calling this a Hindu nation, it is a Hindu nation and it will always be one, Sudhar jao Tukde gang 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 15, 2019

Rangoli is known to lash out at Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Alia Bhatt over various reasons. The most recent instance was when the actor received an award even before the event began. Kangana Ranaut was launched by Vishesh Films, the production house of the Bhatts, in Gangster. Earlier, Rangoli had stated that Mahesh Bhatt had thrown a ‘chappal’ at Kangana at a movie’s premiere.

