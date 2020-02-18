Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Unhappy With Alia Bhatt's Filmfare Win?

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is known for being upfront about her views related to Bollywood, politics or more. She never fails to tell the world how she feels about things and often makes bold statements. Chandel keeps on bringing up topics and issues which many people shy away from.

Recently, Rangoli Chandel became vocal about this year's Filmfare wins of many popular celebrities. She poked many celebrities, including Alia Bhatt for her win as the Best Actress award for the movie Gullyboy. Rangoli commented on a lot of things. Here is how she presented her views online.

Rangoli Chandel on Alia Bhatt's Filmfare win

Alia ji ne film Raazi mein ek Muslim spy play kiya jo Pakistan jati hai pregnant hoti hai aur rone lagti hai mujhe ghar vapis jana hai desh aur nationalism jaye bhad mein, Bolly Librandus ko mil gayi unki best actress...(contd) https://t.co/WTcaFYTocf — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 18, 2020

(Contd)..Gully Boy mein Alia ne ek Burkhey wali ka role play kiya, utna he kafi tha librandus ko unki best actress iss saal bhi mil gayi,ab Alia ji ek Pimp play kar rahi hai,Gangu Bai according to Hussain Zaidi book Gangu was a prostitute magar jab uski umar ho gayi toh..(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 18, 2020

(Contd)...woh Top gangsters ko ladkiyan supply karti thi, Kehte hain woh Nehru ki bhi dost thi, toh yeh toh agli saal ki best actress Bollywood ko mil gayi...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 18, 2020

(Contd)...ab alia ji Maa Sheela play karengi the master mind behind armed cult jisne har dharm ki dhajjiya uda di aur orgies ko popular kiya toh yeh toh Bolly Librandus ka wet dream hai...iska matlab yeh award book ho gaya. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 18, 2020

Rangoli also replied to many fans

Alia Bhatt ke fans bhi shocked hain 😂 https://t.co/IlluWXWZ7X — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

Arrey bhai, KJO jury hai, uske paas uski film Takht keliye investor ya paise nahin hai, market mein lekar ghoom raha hai project, koi paise nahin de raha, usko lagta hai Takht ki star cast ko awards dilwakar kuch toh paise mil jayenge 😁 https://t.co/3ZhA1HxvEn — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 16, 2020

Rangoli shared a meme as well

