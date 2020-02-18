The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Unhappy With Alia Bhatt's Filmfare Win?

Television News

Rangoli Chandel poked fun at Alia Bhatt after she won the recent Filmfare awards. She tweeted against Alia's win in the 'Best Actress' category for 'Gullyboy'

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is known for being upfront about her views related to Bollywood, politics or more. She never fails to tell the world how she feels about things and often makes bold statements. Chandel keeps on bringing up topics and issues which many people shy away from.

Recently, Rangoli Chandel became vocal about this year's Filmfare wins of many popular celebrities. She poked many celebrities, including Alia Bhatt for her win as the Best Actress award for the movie Gullyboy. Rangoli commented on a lot of things. Here is how she presented her views online.

Rangoli Chandel on Alia Bhatt's Filmfare win

Also Read | Rangoli Chandel hilariously pokes fun at Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday over Filmfare awards 

Also Read | Rangoli Chandel tells 'nepotistic & frivolous' Indian awards to learn from Oscars 2020

Rangoli also replied to many fans

Also Read | Rangoli Chandel compares Kangana Ranaut to Marlon Brando, points out their similarity

Rangoli shared a meme as well

Also Read | Rangoli Chandel lauds Kangana's dedication for 'Thalaivi', says 'she put health at stake'

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NITISH KUMAR 'SUBSERVIENT': KISHOR
AMAR SINGH-BACHCHAN PATCH UP
NO COUP AGAINST BSY: BJP
PAWAR GIVES NEW TWIST TO ELGAR CASE
MUMBAI INDIANS WISH TENDULKAR
TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER'S WRONG POST